Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed that US President Donald Trump urged her to sue the European Union Photo: POOL/Getty Images/File
world

May says Trump told her to 'sue EU'

1 Comment
By Jack Taylor
LONDON

U.S. President Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May she should sue the European Union rather than negotiate with them, she said Sunday.

May said Trump's self-declared "brutal" option in the Brexit negotiations was to sue Brussels, shedding light on his mysterious suggestion that has hung over their talks and his four-day visit to Britain.

"He told me I should sue the EU. Sue the EU," May told BBC television.

The unknown Trump option had been hanging in the air for days.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper on Thursday ahead of his talks with May, Trump said he had told May how to deal with Brussels but she "didn't listen".

"I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn't agree, she didn't listen to me. She wanted to go a different route," he said. "She probably went the opposite way."

In a press conference after their talks Friday, Trump said it had been a suggestion rather than advice.

"I think maybe she found it too brutal," he said, standing alongside May, without revealing the details.

"I could fully understand why she thought it was tough. And maybe someday she'll do that. If they don't make the right deal, she may do what I suggested but it's not an easy thing."

And when pressed in a newspaper interview afterwards, Trump still declined to reveal what his suggestion was.

"I recommended her something, I gave her an option, I'd rather not tell you what that option is, but I think she might," he told The Mail on Sunday newspaper. "I think it would've been great, but it's not too late for her to do that, necessarily."

May finally revealed what Trump had told her.

"He told me I should sue the EU. Sue the EU. Not go into negotiations, sue them. Actually, no, we're going into negotiations with them," she said.

"What the president also said at that press conference was don't walk away. Don't walk away from negotiations because then you're stuck," she added. "So I want us to be able to sit down to negotiate the best deal for Britain."

The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

May's proposals for Britain's future relationship with Brussels, published Thursday, foresee an overall "association agreement" with the EU encompassing different deals on different areas.

Britain and the EU would maintain a "common rulebook" for goods to ensure smooth trade including in agricultural, food and fisheries products.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2018 West Japan Flooding

Get updates and find out how you can help!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Great Donald. Sue them. You really think there'd be a court ruling by March 2019?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo