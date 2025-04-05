Maya Angelou memoir, Holocaust book among those pulled from Naval Academy library in DEI purge

Books on the Holocaust, histories of feminism, civil rights and racism, and Maya Angelou's famous autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” were among the nearly 400 volumes removed from the U.S. Naval Academy's library this week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office ordered the school to get rid of ones that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
The Navy late Friday provided the list of 391 books that have been taken out of its library. The move marks another step in the Trump administration’s far-reaching effort to purge so-called DEI content from federal agencies, including policies, programs, online and social media postings and curriculum at schools.
In addition to Angelou's award-winning tome, the list includes “Memorializing the Holocaust,” which deals with Holocaust memorials; “Half American,” about African Americans in World War II; “A Respectable Woman," about the public roles of African American women in 19th century New York; and “Pursuing Trayvon Martin,” about the 2012 shooting of the Black 17-year-old in Florida that raised questions about racial profiling.
Other books clearly deal with subjects that have been stridently targeted by the Trump administration, including gender identity, sexuality and transgender issues. A wide array of books on race and gender were targeted, dealing with such topics as African American women poets, entertainers who wore blackface and the treatment of women in Islamic countries.
Also on the list were historical books on racism, the Ku Klux Klan and the treatment of women, gender and race in art and literature.
In a statement, the Navy said officials went through the Nimitz Library catalog, using keyword searches, to identify books that required further review. About 900 books were identified in the search.
“Departmental officials then closely examined the preliminary list to determine which books required removal,” said Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, Navy spokesman. “Nearly 400 books were removed from Nimitz Library to comply with directives outlined in Executive Orders issued by the President.”
The books were removed shortly before Hegseth arrived Tuesday for a visit to the academy, which had already been planned and was not connected to the library purge, officials said.
The Pentagon has said the academies are "fully committed to executing and implementing President Trump’s Executive Orders.”
The Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, had not been included in President Donald Trump’s executive order in January that banned DEI instruction, programs or curriculum in kindergarten through 12th grade schools that receive federal funding. That is because the academies are colleges.
Pentagon leaders, however, turned their attention to the Naval Academy last week when a media report noted that the school had not removed books promoting DEI.
A U.S. official said the academy was told late last week to conduct the review and removal. It isn’t clear if the order was directed by Hegseth or someone else on his staff.
A West Point official confirmed earlier this week that the school had completed a review of its curriculum and was prepared to review library content if directed by the Army. The Air Force and Naval academies had also done curriculum reviews as had been required.
An Air Force Academy official said the school continually reviews its curriculum, coursework and other materials to ensure it all complies with executive orders and Defense Department policies.
Last week, Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the Air Force Academy superintendent, told Congress that the school was in the middle of its course review, but there was no mention of books.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss academy policies.
Hegseth has aggressively pushed the department to erase DEI programs and online content, but the campaign has been met with questions from angry lawmakers, local leaders and citizens over the removal of military heroes and historic mentions from Defense Department websites and social media pages.
TokyoLiving
It's no wonder these obtuse fascist clowns of the MAGA regime are against science, education, art, free thought, and liberty.
plasticmonkey
I'm sure books on the glories of Confederate "warriors" are fine.
This is all so utterly idiotic.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Best President since Andrew Jackson!
deanzaZZR
I have no words. What are they afraid of?
Blacklabel
Awww. So buy the books on Amazon if you want it. That financially supports the author.
wallace
Maya Angelou is one of America's greatest authors.
Isn't this the same as pulling down the Confederate statues?
wallace
If there had been no American Black slavery and oppression of those people Maya Angelou would not need to write about it.
You get to own what you made.
Dragon
Trump’s version of book burning.
Blacklabel
why would this book need to be in a Naval Academy library?
bass4funk
Why? What’s wrong with knowing the history of our confederate soldiers? They were Americans as well, were they not?
deanzaZZR
The books had already been purchases, genius.
bass4funk
According to whom????
Ahhhh, lightbulb!
Blacklabel
1 book.
anyone who cared about DEI nonsense would already have a personal copy.
and likely wouldn’t be at the Naval Academy in the first place.
Blacklabel
It is!
So why would you support that but not this?
John-San
I can't wait to hear what Bass and the rest of his heel kicking fascist saluting comrades have to say about this move by their adored king and master. I will certainly get a laugh out of their back peddling response. I bet not one will try to defend the indefensible.
Expat
why would this book need to be in a Naval Academy library
Sailors like to read
John-San
Oh we did get a back peddling question but no defence from Blacklabel.
wallace
Blacklabel
nearly 400 volumes were removed from the U.S. Naval Academy's library this week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office ordered the school to get rid of ones that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.
ClippetyClop
Books, words, ideas, education, history, the rest of the world, their very own shadows. We could go on. There isn't much that doesn't scare MAGA.
What will happen to the books? I hope they all put on brown uniforms and burn them just so we all know that they are Nazis.
Blacklabel
Yes 1 each of 400 different books.
my point being if people wanted to read it, they can buy a personal copy instead.
Blacklabel
DefenSe. Already tells me this isn’t about you at all.
my defense was I don’t care, I think it’s great and there is no need for DEI books about Travon Martin at the USNA.
wallace
Blacklabel
I guess they could but the lowest ranks will need a pay increase.
The lowest pay in the U.S. Navy is for an E-1 Seaman Recruit, with a starting monthly base pay of around $1,695, which translates to roughly $20,340 annually.
Libraries provide a service for those who cannot buy books.
Blacklabel
US Naval Academy doesn’t have E-1s. No “E”s at all, in fact.
you non Americans really have zero topic knowledge- just want to be outraged.
ClippetyClop
Lol, It's a library. The point of libraries seems to have been misrepresented to you.
Or you are just grasping for a pathetic excuse to justify censorship?
When you catch a train do you bring your own train with you?
John-San
Both Bass and Blacklabel will use the Jewish society and History when it promotes their fascist agenda but will deny a book about the holocaust and that should not be inn military library is nothing less two face bigotry. LOL I am not joking look at their back peddling responses. LOL.
wallace
bass4funk
Maya Angelou is one of America's greatest authors.
According to the critics.
She received numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts, and the National Book Foundation's Literarian Award.
Maya Angelou won at least 54 major awards and honors during her lifetime and even after her death.
justasking
Trump is afraid to educate his MAGA supporters.
Blacklabel
No but I can buy my own personal copy of a personal interest book I want to read, easily.
Naval Academy is for maritime and nautical topics and military history, not Travon Martin and Maya Angelou.
they never served nor sailed a ship.
Harry_Gatto
If this sounds familiar, then you are quite right to think that:
On May 10, 1933, university students in 34 university towns across Germany burned over 25,000 books. ".........man will not just be a man of books, but a man of character. It is to this end that we want to educate you. ... And thus you do well in this midnight hour to commit to the flames the evil spirit of the past." Radio stations broadcast the Berlin speeches, songs, and ceremonial incantations to countless German listeners. Widespread newspaper coverage called the "Action against the Un-German Spirit" a success. The Nazi war on "un-German" individual expression had begun.
wallace
Blacklabel
There are lower ranks working for them. Who makes the food, does the cleaning and the laundry, and a whole list of tasks?
The lowest ranks at the academy are also low-paid.
US Naval Academy midshipmen receive a monthly salary equal to 35% of the basic pay of a commissioned officer in the pay grade O-1 (Ensign) with less than 2 years of service, which was $1,185.10 per month.
lincolnman
This is just more DEI sucker-bait for his racist supporters...
Keep them bamboozled with this and they won't notice their stock market retirement portfolios going up in MAGA-smoke, the "huuuge" tax breaks for his ultra-rich buds, and the $5 TRILLION INCREASE in the deficit in his current budget bill..
And from the hilarious posts here from our MAGA-fans tying themselves in knots trying to defend it, it seems to be working....
wallace
The books were already in the library at no additional cost. It's a censorship plan and simple.
bass4funk
Which critics?
Yes, she did.
I see.
stormcrow
Rather similar to the book burnings in Nazi Germany during the 1930s, isn't it?
wallace
Blacklabel
when I was at sea with the British RN I took long books like the Lord of the Rings. Others like Animal Farm. The other crew members enjoyed them too.
Blacklabel
The statues were already paid for and were bolted down at no cost. Construction crews had to be paid to remove them, with monthly storage fees incurred since.
books can be sent to public libraries not military focused ones.
wallace
Confederate statues were very offensive to the history of Black slavery. Books in a military library do not have to be just about the military. They are also there for the entertainment.
bass4funk
No, not at all.
More lib debunked junk.
I think you’re overlooking too deep into this.
wallace
Maya Angelou was recognized as one of the top 100 writers of the 20th century by Writer's Digest.
Blacklabel
books about Travon Martin being killed and the Holocaust are definitely not THAT. Ouch.
wallace
Blacklabel
Are you able to inform us about all the books available in the academy library? Have you just invented your facts now?