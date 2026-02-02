Mayor of Portland, Oregon, demands ICE leave city after federal agents gas protesters

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, demanded U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leave his city after federal agents launched tear gas at a crowd of demonstrators — including young children — outside an ICE facility during a weekend protest that he and others characterized as peaceful.
Witnesses said agents deployed tear gas, pepper balls and rubber bullets as thousands of marchers arrived at the South Waterfront facility on Saturday. Erin Hoover Barnett, a former OregonLive reporter who joined the protest, said she was about 100 yards (91 meters) from the building when “what looked like two guys with rocket launchers” started dousing the crowd with gas.
“To be among parents frantically trying to tend to little children in strollers, people using motorized carts trying to navigate as the rest of us staggered in retreat, unsure of how to get to safety, was terrifying,” Barnett wrote in an email to OregonLive.
Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said the daytime demonstration was peaceful, “where the vast majority of those present violated no laws, made no threat and posed no danger” to federal agents.
“To those who continue to work for ICE: Resign. To those who control this facility: Leave,” Wilson wrote in a statement Saturday night. “Through your use of violence and the trampling of the Constitution, you have lost all legitimacy and replaced it with shame.”
The Portland Fire Bureau sent paramedics to treat people at the scene, police said. Police officers monitored the crowd but made no arrests on Saturday.
The Portland protest was one of many similar demonstrations nationwide against President Donald Trump administration's immigration crackdown in cities like Minneapolis, where in recent weeks federal agents killed two residents, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
Federal agents in Eugene, Oregon, deployed tear gas on Friday when protesters tried to get inside the Federal Building near downtown. City police declared a riot and ordered the crowd to disperse.
Trump posted Saturday on social media that it was up to local law enforcement agencies to police protests in their cities. However, Trump said he has instructed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to have federal agents be vigilant in guarding U.S. government facilities.
“Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property. There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors,” Trump wrote. “If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence.”
Wilson said Portland would be imposing a fee on detention facilities that use chemical agents.
The federal government “must, and will, be held accountable," the mayor said. “To those who continue to make these sickening decisions, go home, look in a mirror, and ask yourselves why you have gassed children."© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Underworld
There is absolutely no need to use tear gas on these peaceful protesters.
As previously discussed, ICE should stay away from the public and do their job. Is is not ICE's job to control the crowd. Leave that to the police.
Sid
Kick the headlight of a car and you 'will suffer an equal, or more, response.' Something like death, for example?
FizzBit
Erin was 100 yards away but another local video reporter said and shows protestors "crossed the property line and approached the security gate".
https://youtube.com/shorts/8Ke-k4-HJxQ?si=E2DWrgn32MK219oL
Underworld
FizzBit
Even if she was trespassing, that is not a matter for ICE to enforce. They have a remit to enforce immigration laws, they are not law enforcement.
The police are law enforcement.
ICE need to leave these matters to the police.
GuruMick
Blacklabel...agree...then shackle ,em
FizzBit
Yeah right.
The local police are not doing their job.
Underworld
bass4funk
You mean lies?
Just like the original statements from Bovino, Miller, and Noem on Alex Pretti calling him an assassin brandishing a gun turned out to be bald-faced lies.
bass4funk
Actually, it's a state leaders who are out of control, not complying with federal law, and they honestly and actually think that the feds are going to back down???
TaiwanIsNotChina
Kind of like sheriffs refusing to implement gun control? And yes the feds will back down if we still have a Constitution in November.
TokyoLiving
Back off n421 ICE thugs..
patkim
No. It's Trump and his obsession with large numbers. He's putting ahead getting large numbers of arrests, over simple human respect and decency. Even one former ICE director is questioning the tactics by this administration.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2025/10/14/former-ice-director-q-a-00603916
He further argues that arrests were always more surgical and transparent. You knew it was ICE agents. Now, the lines are blurred whether it's ICE, border patrol, or Federal Protective Services. Trump is basically placing more importance on quantity than quality.
Cochise
ICE need to leave these matters to the police.
Great. But when the police are not doing their job ICE is forced to do it.
bass4funk
No, because the mission is to deport as many illegal aliens as possible, and yes, we still have the constitution even in November, so whoever controls the house, doesn't matter, because the person can always use his veto power, this is what we voted for.
wallace
This is Trump's "Golden Age" of America.
Blacklabel
any special reason for the coded message?
wallace
Nothing is going according to the Project 2025 plan.
Blacklabel
If that were actually true you would be celebrating and mocking not incessantly complaining about everything being done.
and would be no riots because all the project plans failed so nothing to riot about.
patkim
By Trump placing more emphasis on quantity than quality, he is going after both legal and illegal immigrants, and unfortunately mistakes like U.S. citizens getting detained are made with no apologies. This is what is making protesters angry. Trump should concentrate on going after actual criminals, whether they be an immigrant or citizen.