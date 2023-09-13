Speaker McCarthy directs House panel to open impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee's investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of the president's son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.
“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said outside the speaker's office at the Capitol.
"That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” he said.
The announcement comes as the Republican leader faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden or risk being ousted from his leadership job — while he also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown at the end of the month.
McCarthy is launching the inquiry on his own, without a House vote, as he may not not have enough support from his slim GOP majority. Some Republicans have panned the effort as unwarranted, not seeing evidence that reaches the Constitution's bar of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
The White House called it “extreme politics at its worst."
“House Republicans have been investigating the President for nine months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” said White House spokesman Ian Sams.
The White House and others pointed to McCarthy's past statements when he insisted a speaker could not unilaterally launch an impeachment inquiry or it would have no legitimacy.
McCarthy "flipflopped because he doesn’t have support,” Sams said.
An inquiry is step toward impeachment, and McCarthy essentially outlined the potential charges. He is planning to convene lawmakers behind closed doors this week to discuss the Biden impeachment, and top House chairmen are heading Wednesday to brief the Senate.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has warned House Republicans off the effort, but said Tuesday: "I don’t think Speaker McCarthy needs advice from the Senate.”
The Republican speaker is once again at a political crossroads — trying to keep his most conservative lawmakers satisfied and prevent his own ouster. It’s a familiar political bind for McCarthy, who is juggling the impeachment inquiry and a government shutdown threat with no clear end game.
Government funding is to run out on Sept. 30, which is the end of the federal fiscal year, and Congress must pass new funding bills or risk a shutdown and the interruption of government services.
Minutes after McCarthy spoke a chief Republican critic stood on the House floor deriding the inquiry as “a baby step” and reviving the threat of ousting the speaker. “We must move faster,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
The White House has insisted Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings. And Democrats are stepping up to fight against what they view as unfounded claims against him ahead of the 2024 election as Republicans attempt to blur the lines with Donald Trump, who is the Republican frontrunner in a comeback bid for the White House.
Former President Trump was twice impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate. He now faces more serious charges in court, indicted four times this year, including for trying to overturn the 2020 election Biden won.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the impeachment inquiry “absurd.”
House Republicans are probing the business dealings of Hunter Biden but so far have not produced hard evidence linking them and the president. They have shown a few instances largely during the time the elder Biden was Barack Obama's vice president when he spoke by phone with his son and stopped by dinners his son was hosting with business partners.
An impeachment inquiry would provide more heft to the House investigation, especially as it battles in court for access to Biden family financial records.
Republicans contend the Justice Department has not fully probed the allegations against Hunter Biden, and say he received preferential treatment in what they call a sweetheart plea deal that recently collapsed. The Department of Justice has appointed a special prosecutor in that probe.
"We will go wherever the evidence takes us,” McCarthy said.
What's unclear is if McCarthy even has the support of rank-and-file Republicans behind him, as he decided to launch the formal proceedings without yet putting it to the test with a House vote.
McCarthy holds just a slim majority in the House, and several Republicans have said they see no evidence to warrant an impeachment inquiry into Biden, especially amid all the other challenges facing Congress.
Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman leading the Oversight Committee, is digging into the Biden family finances and is expected to seek banking records for Hunter Biden as the panel tries to follow the flow of money.
On Tuesday, Comer demanded the State Department produce documents about the work Biden did as vice president during the Obama administration to clean up corruption in Ukraine. Comer wants to understand the State Department's views of former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, whom Biden and many Western allies wanted removed from office because of allegations of corruption.
This comes as federal government funding is set to run out on Sept. 30, which is the end of the federal fiscal year, and Congress must pass new funding bills or risk a shutdown and the interruption of government services.
Conservatives who power McCarty's majority want to slash spending, and the hard right is unwilling to approve spending levels the speaker negotiated with Biden earlier this year.
McCarthy is trying to float a 30-day stopgap measure to keep government running to Nov. 1, but conservatives are balking at what's called a continuing resolution, or CR, as they pursue cuts.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said late Monday exiting McCarthy's office she has “red lines" against any new money being spent for COVID-19 vaccines or mandates or Russia's war in Ukraine.
And Gaetz of Florida, a top Trump ally, said if McCarthy puts a continuing resolution on the floor for passage he will face blowback from conservatives with a motion to to vacate the chair and oust him from office.
It will be “shot-chaser,” Gaetz warned. “Continuing resolution, motion to vacate."
At the start of the year, Gaetz and other Republicans secured agreements from McCarthy as he struggled to win their votes to become House speaker.
Under the House rules, McCarthy's opponents are able to call a vote at any time to try to oust the speaker from office.
Associated Press writers Stephen Groves, Kevin Freking and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
11 Comments
Login to comment
EFD
Didn’t even hold a vote because he didn’t have the votes.
”My Kevin” thinks he’s able to protect the 18 GQP reps that won in Biden districts but like every thing else he does, he’s failed.
Now they get to answer questions about why there was no vote, how they will vote, what they think about impeachment when there is zero evidence of wrongdoing.
One wonders if Kevin is a Manchurian candidate for Democrats or if he’s just stupid.
Oh course it’s the latter but this level of dumb does make one wonder.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Hopefully the Senate will gavel in the impeachment proceedings, take a vote, and then gavel out. Actual work needs to be done.
stormcrow
They did it to us so we’re going to do it to them!
Apples to oranges, folks, apples to oranges.
EFD
Kevin is an example of how to overcome being born without a spine.
It is a shining example of just how far one can go if one has zero scruples and is willing to give into a child sex trafficking gord for a head.
Yrral
Taiwan,you are not expert on anything ,just hope and prayers
Cards fan
At least they can use punctuation correctly.
Google Taiwan uses punctuation correctly.
Cards fan
LoL Kevin can't even put this to vote. Maybe it's because it's nonsense, or nah?? Hey, let's ask members of the house GOP:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/news.yahoo.com/amphtml/house-freedom-caucus-member-said-154512872.html
dagon
How he can say this with a straight face or without exploding into flames is a testament to the zealous partisanship that is about all the duopoly has to offer the American people.
The Corporate Welfare/Corporate Bought/Corporate Freedom Caucus has been moved.
wallace
No floor vote. Republican hardliners pushing the speaker. Looming government shutdown. Some top Republicans say not enough evidence.
Individualisticmindset
This should of happened a long time ago! If they can impeach Trump over a phone call and free speech then Biden who is clearly corrupt should be removed.
I have a feeling the Marxist Dems will remove him soon anyway.
Superlib
There is no evidence of a crime. This is an investigation in search of any evidence, not because of it.
But this will play out in the media. The GOPs biggest problem is that they don't have to legs to stretch this out to next November. It will be long gone from the headlines by then with an unsuccessful impeachment and a government shutdown.
I just thank God the GOP isn't talking about inflation.
Cards fan
He wasn't impeached "over a phone call." I mean, I'd you want to strip away all context, it's about like claiming someone who calls in a bomb threat has been arrested for " making a "phone call." Context matters.
Yes, he's so corrupt even Republican members of Congress are saying there is no proof or his corruption. Lol
Mr. Noidall
What a long way we’ve come since those who first brought Biden’s unfathomable corruption to light were relegated to white supremacists trying to thwart democracy, then to possibly it’s true, but it’s mainly hearse right now spread by “his base”, the maga terrorists, to thwart democracy, to now it’s true, but Biden is just a bereaved father doing what anyone would do for their son, to finally seeking justice and opening an impeachment inquiry. If history repeats itself, there should be some juicy nuggets revealed in the near future— once considered nothing burgers.
Individualisticmindset
“There is no evidence of a crime”
There is far more evidence of a crime than what what the Marxist dema had on Trump when they impeach him.
The entire Biden administration needs to be removed and arrested!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/revealed-joe-biden-used-fourth-alias-communicate-while/
Cards fan
There isn't. Even Congressman Ken Buck has admitted this.
Yes, totally, because that's what Gateway Pundit says. Lmao
Individualisticmindset
Cards fan no one cares you don’t like to read the gateway pundit. Sorry but Biden needs to be removed and arrested for treason! Period!