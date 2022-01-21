McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”
The minority leader made the remark at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday, when he was asked about concerns that people of color have about voting rights.
“The concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” McConnell said.
The comment implied that Black voters are somehow not American and underscored the concerns of voting rights advocates that Republicans in state legislatures across the country are explicitly seeking to disenfranchise Black voters. The timing was also notable, coming the same day that McConnell engineered a filibuster to block voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy.
In follow-up remarks Thursday, McConnell said: “I have consistently pointed to the record-high turnout for all voters in the 2020 election, including African Americans.”
Back home in Kentucky, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker tweeted, “Being Black doesn’t make you less of an American, no matter what this craven man thinks.” Booker, who is Black, unsuccessfully ran for McConnell’s seat in 2020 and is challenging GOP Sen. Rand Paul this year.
“Hey @LeaderMcConnell,” tweeted Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, who is Black, “...for your information, I’m also an American!”
McConnell's supporters called it an unfair attack, saying he simply left out a word and meant to say that Black people vote at similar rates to “all” Americans. Black voters do cast ballots at about the same rate as all voters, falling in between Latinos, who are less likely to go to the polls than African Americans, and whites, who are more likely to go to the polls.
In 2016 and 2020, white voters turned out at higher rates than Black voters, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The census shows that 71% of eligible white voters cast a ballot in 2020, compared with 63% of eligible African Americans. In 2016, 65% of white voters cast a ballot, versus 60% of Black voters.
Scott Jennings, a former adviser to President George W. Bush who has close ties to McConnell, said attacks on the senator’s remarks were “ridiculous.”
“McConnell was clearly stating that African American voting rates are similar to the entire electorate as a whole, to point out how easy and fair our system of voting is for everyone,” he said.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is Black, also came to the senator’s defense, saying the “faux outrage” over McConnell’s remarks was “absurd.” Cameron, a Republican, is McConnell’s former legal counsel. Cameron also said that McConnell was “making a point that Black voting rates are similar to the entire electorate as a whole.”
Two Democratic senators joined all 50 Republicans in refusing to change Senate rules to overcome the GOP filibuster on Wednesday. Democrats could not persuade holdout Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change Senate procedures on that bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.
Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League in Kentucky, said McConnell’s comments were particularly frustrating to hear after the voting legislation failed in the Senate.
Reynolds, who is Black, said the lack of support for the legislation from McConnell and other lawmakers showed African Americans that they are “still not seen as Americans worthy of having our voice heard at the ballot box.”
“Our patriotism, our citizens status, should never be questioned,” Reynolds said. "... And we are owed an apology, not just for Freudian slips, but for failures to honor the role that we have played in building this great country.”
Associated Press writers Piper Hudspeth Blackburn in Louisville, Ky., and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.
Happy Day
Don't be fooled by the "R" next to his name, folks.
P. Smith
The swampiest swamp monster of them all let’s slip what the rest of his party thinks.
Don’t let anyone fool you, McConnell is representative of the current Republican Party as headed by 45.
lincolnman
Waiting for all the Trump supporters here to come to his defense....
After calling him a sell-out, RINO, and a Loser every other day....
Jim
This guy is hated by the Democrats, Independents as well as Trump and his MAGA supporters! Trump has bashed him openly and even used offensive swear words to describe him! He won’t be the majority leader in the senate if the Republicans take control of the senate this year as his days are numbered!
girl_in_tokyo
Yeah, he probably misspoke - but not because he "left out a word", but because in his mind he separates African Americans and (white) Americans. Typical of someone who can't identify with, understand, or has no experience interacting with, minority groups.
Kind of like how your racist uncle refers to any non-white group as "those people". Sigh.
That kind of othering definitely has tinges of racism, and is problematic in particular for someone who is supposed to represent ALL his constituents, equally.
CaptDingleheimer
It's a problem because he's a Republican.
Uncle Joe slips up like that all the time and it's crickets.
wtfjapan
Don't be fooled by the "R" next to his name, folks.
had the R against his name for the last 50yrs, oh hes an R alright
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
He probably thinks usa is the only country in America also.
Racial slurr is frowned apon as it should be .
Attilathehungry
Yeah, it isn't like the other side separates Americans into categories....
Never mind that what he said is accurate either. Never mind that large majorities of African American and Hispanic voters are actually in favor of voter ID laws. Let's instead use a microscope to glean whatever poltical advantage we can from a very minor rhetorical oopsie.
lincolnman
Didn't have to wait long....
Defending a guy that Trump has said;
*Former President Donald Trump again lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., calling the top Republican a "dumb son of a b----" and a "stone cold loser" in a long rant at a Republican donor event Saturday night.*
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-curses-mcconnell-s-name-during-rant-republican-donor-event-n1263750
So Team Trump is defending a guy Trump called a "stone-cold-loser". Well, they defended Bannon and he called Trump a "scumbag", Cruz who called him a "sniveling coward", and Graham who called him an "idiot". I guess tomorrow they'll be defending Pelosi, Schiff, Hunter, and Hillary....
Welcome to MAGA-world....
Attilathehungry
You have to remember that, even though McConnell is far sharper and lucid than the President, the two men are the same age. So they should be judged on the same gentle scale.
Blacklabel
‘Poor Kids’ Are Just as Bright as ‘White Kids’ V2.0
Now containing real outrage!
Legrande
He may well have let slip that he views African-Americans as somewhat distinct from white Americans...well, that's just the reality of the so-called melting pot in the US, where you have a lot of groups of different people who identify with their own and view different 'outsiders' as 'others.'
Beating up McConnell over his slip won't solve anything and just inflames things more, and is emblematic of why better relations can't be established in the US.
Blacklabel
if you are going to claim that McConnell meant that Black Americans are not Americans. you also have to claim that Biden meant that only White kids are not poor. Nearly exact same sentence structure.
So whats the verdict?
(McConnell can get fired for all I care, btw. But if he does then so does the person who made the poor kids, white kids comment).
therougou
That doesn't even make sense. If he was comparing to white Americans the statement would be wrong.
I don't know this guy, but when you get hammered for making a correct statement something is wrong with the world.
Joe Blow
"Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."
-Joe Biden
bass4funk
Thanks to Reid and him blowing up the Senate filibuster that helped Mitch turn the Supreme Court conservative and appointed over 53 Circuit Court judges appointed by Trump in three-and-a-half years. Obama confirmed 55 in all eight years of his presidency. For all judges, Trump has now confirmed 200. George W. Bush follows with 197 at this point in his presidency, and Bill Clinton with 186.
As much as I think the guy is a RINO, he sure is a hawk when it comes to execution and strategy on conservative causes. And we see this time and time again from the left. They could have past a lot of things, but they just continue to focus on Trump and this is why they continue to lose. So I’m good.
Blacklabel
I believe that its liberals who created these hyphenated- American identities.
Why cant we just go back to "American"? Well liberals cant because they need to identify/control their voting blocs with racial identity politics to clearly give one racial group things over another group.
Then need to use those hyphenated terms to push the supposed "systemic racism" against those groups narratives. One day its Black-Americans, another day Asian-Americans, depends on the story that needs to be told.
Doesnt have the same impact that a person pushed another person in front of a train.
Its gotta be that a person (AP style guide: avoid the race of the criminal, if not white) pushed an Asian-American.
Desert Tortoise
The Repubes and Mr. McConnell have unwittingly handed the Dems the perfect political add for the next election cycle, the video of Republican Senators applauding the defeat of the voting rights act overlaid with the Mitch McConnell saying what he said. A full frontal display of official party line Republican bigotry.
lincolnman
Well, I just don't get it....
Every day the Trump crowd here shows their hate for McConnell - echoing what their Dear Leader says; "He's a RINO, a Loser, a hack"....
McConnel has minced no words about Trump; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a speech excoriating the former president for a "disgraceful dereliction of duty" and said he holds him responsible for "provoking" the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol.
Yet, Mitch makes a gaffe, and here they are defending him...
Flip-flop, flip-flop....
I guess tomorrow he goes back to being a Satan-worshipper...