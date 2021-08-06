McConnell: Democrats 'won't get our help' to lift debt limit

Republicans will oppose raising the federal debt limit if Democrats pursue their $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan to strengthen social and environment programs, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.
The Kentucky Republican's threat was the most explicit he has been about his desire to force Democrats to either take the politically unpopular step of unilaterally renewing the government's borrowing authority or pare back President Joe Biden's domestic policy agenda.
His remarks suggest that another high-stakes budget showdown between the two parties, with the government's financial soundness in the balance, may be on tap. The party not controlling the White House often uses such moments to seek leverage, such as when Republicans pressured President Barack Obama into a 2011 deal that cut spending.
The government's ability to borrow cash to finance its operations expired Aug. 1, when a two-year-old temporary suspension of borrowing limits lapsed. The Treasury Department has used accounting moves ever since to keep the government afloat, but the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that such actions will suffice only until October or November.
If the government loses access to fresh money, it could prompt a federal default, which has never occurred. Analysts have said that could badly wound the economy, perhaps over the long term, forcing up interest rates and federal borrowing costs.
Last month, McConnell said he couldn't “imagine a single Republican" voting to raise the spending ceiling in an environment of “free-for-all for taxes and spending."
On Thursday he was more explicit. His remarks came days before Democrats plan to begin pushing a budget resolution outlining their $3.5 trillion domestic programs package through the Senate. Republicans are poised to oppose that resolution unanimously.
“If our colleagues want to ram through yet another reckless taxing and spending spree without our input, if they want all this spending and debt to be their signature legacy, they should leap at the chance to own every bit of it," McConnell said on the Senate floor.
“Let me make something perfectly clear: if they don’t need or want our input, they won’t get our help. They won’t get our help with the debt limit increase that these reckless plans will require," he said.
Democrats control the 50-50 Senate only with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. On most bills, Republicans use filibusters to force Democrats to get 60 votes to halt the delaying tactics. McConnell's comments indicated that GOP senators would not provide the needed support.
Legislation renewing the government's ability to borrow money incurs no new debt and simply pays for already enacted spending and tax breaks.
Democrats are not without options, but none is risk-free and they've not yet decided what to do.
At least for now, they seem unlikely to pare back their plans to bolster education, health and environment programs that are the backbone of Biden's policy aspirations. But some moderate Democrats are reluctant to vote to renew federal borrowing powers without at least some GOP backing.
They could put language suspending the debt limit anew in a bill Congress will have to approve by Oct. 1, the start of the government's new budget year, to keep agencies open. That would force Republicans to decide whether to provide the needed votes for a bill that, if defeated, could cause the government to both default and close its doors.
Democrats could put provisions raising or suspending the debt limit into the $3.5 trillion bill they plan to write this fall that would enact the specific tax and spending changes envisioned in their budget resolution. Democrats plan to use special procedures to shield that bill from a GOP filibuster, but it might not be ready before the Treasury exhausts its accounting maneuvers.
The government's current debt ceiling is $28.4 trillion. Federal borrowing has grown at record rates amid programs aimed at supporting the pandemic-battered economy.
11 Comments
Kentarogaijin
Keep fighting like pereschool children, they make China's job easier..
P. Smith
Love McConnell’s dedication to obstructionism. Party over country is the real slogan of the GQP.
bass4funk
But obstructing Trump for 4 years was ok? Huh?
lincolnman
No surprise here...
McConnell, McCarthy, and the rest of the Eunuch Repubs allowed Trump to try to overthrow our democracy on Jan 6th.....
Now they'll try to get the US to default on it's debt to cause an economic crisis....
They're doing everything they can to turn our country into a third-world dictatorship...
bass4funk
Hmm…trying to overturn the election for 4 years wasn’t fiddling with democracy? Uh-huh…
Now they'll try to get the US to default on it's debt to cause an economic crisis....
Like DeSantis said, Biden needs to blipping worry about the border, maybe stop enriching the federal government, stop frivolous spending especially when the economy is slow, you can’t spend more than you take it, limit entitlements and unemployment benefits. Socialism is failing fast for Joe.
The Avenger
Call their bluff.
lincolnman
Hmmm....anything to deflect from Jan 6th....
Sure, because the border has killed over 600K Americans... That's a perfect example of why the Pubs are going down in flames in 2022/24. While they're ranting about the border or CRT, all their voters will be in the ICU or the grave....
bass4funk
Dems did for 4 years, that was ok?
But letting millions is ok?
At this point and the rate the Dems are going, it would be a miracle if they can can even keep a slim majority coming next year. Not only should the GOP get the 5 seats needed, but they might even gain up to 12 seats if the current tide continues.
Like DeSantis said, Joe should keep his mouth shut and secure the border, that will help curb the spread.
lincolnman
Dems deflected from the Jan 6th insurrection for four years? Since it happened in 2021, how'd they do that?
But killing 500K Americans is OK?
Not when they're killing their voters....
DeSantis also said "Mission Accomplished" a year ago....just one of his humiliating failures handling the pandemic....and Florida voters will remember...
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/06/trump-ally-desantis-forced-to-walk-back-covid-mission-accomplished-as-florida-other-states-see-steep-new-spikes
HonestDictator
Oh, I'm calling your bluff GOP... OBSTRUCTIONIST... unless THEY'RE majority power in government.
Example from 2019:
Trump, Congress Reaches Agreement On Budget Deal, Debt-Ceiling Increase : NPR
Excuse for now? Oh, the democrats have majority power in government so we no can do...
bass4funk
They tried to deflect the 4 years of trying to overturn an election.
So having a sovereign country means nothing? why?
But if you don't have a country to call home and are treated as a second-class citizen is ok? in your own country???
Yeah, they will remember, freedom is the most sacred and valued right to never give up.
https://www.independentsentinel.com/rock-star-gov-de-santis-destroys-biden-in-his-were-a-free-state-speech/