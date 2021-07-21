McConnell urges Americans: 'Get vaccinated' as cases spike

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell implored unvaccinated Americans Tuesday to take the COVID-19 shot, issuing a stark and grave warning of a repeat of last year's rising caseloads and shutdowns if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
McConnell urged Americans to ignore the “demonstrably bad advice” coming from pundits and others against the vaccines. As cases skyrocket, he noted that nearly all the new virus hospitalizations in the U.S. are among people who have not been vaccinated.
“If there is anybody out there willing to listen: Get vaccinated,” McConnell, R-Ky., said at his weekly press conference at the Capitol.
“These shots need to get in everybody's arms as rapidly as possible or we’re going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don't yearn for — that we went through last year,” he said. “This is not complicated.”
McConnell has been one of the most outspoken members of his party in urging vaccinations to stop the virus spread, speaking often in his home state of Kentucky of the need for people to get the shot.
Without criticizing prominent Republicans who refuse the vaccine or mock the severity of the virus, including members of Congress, he has expressed dismay at those who choose to go unvaccinated.
As a survivor of childhood polio, McConnell often draws on his own experience of having endured that disease and he has spoken publicly of the relief that eventually came with the development of vaccines.
On Tuesday he said "it never occurred to me" that after the COVID-19 vaccines that were quickly developed for use in the U.S., "we'd have difficulty getting Americans to get the shot."
Madverts
Insane party leader said what?
He's so old does he even know what day it is?
Jsapc
Antivaxxers are now officially further right on the loony spectrum than Sean Hannity and Mitch McConnell. That's a scary idea.
Wolfpack
This won’t be the case for very long. 60% of the cases in England are free those who have been vaccinated.
bass4funk
Well, they’re not anti-vaxxers if you want to question the science and you should especially when you put any drug in your body, but I tell people around me all the time if they’re in the high risk category and feel they should take it, they should, educate yourself and once you feel you have enough data that you feel comfortable with make your choice. My father-in-law got the shot a few days ago and good for him, he’s almost 80 and I think he should get it.
zichi
Anyone who claims the vaccine is poison is an anti-vaxxer.
bass4funk
Wrong! Just because I want to know what’s inside my sausage doesn’t make me hate it.
Just because I don’t like white-wall tires on my Coupe de ville doesn’t mean I don’t like classic cars!
Blacklabel
so he never anticipated that the Dems screaming for months that "im not getting THAT!" only to change their story after they "won" the election would backfire on them and cause confusion? he didnt think that people would hesitate to get an unapproved vaccine?
he is in the wrong line of work.
Jsapc
If you claim your sausage is dangerous and tell people not to take it unless they're dying of famine... You're pretty much anti-sausage, yeah.
Blacklabel
is our vaccine approved?
zichi
The Covid vaccines have saved millions of lives. The Covid has killed 5 million people.
In your age group, 62,000 people have been infected with Covid. 800 died.
"Only around seven severe allergic reactions have been reported for every 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered, or a rate of 0.0007 percent, according to an expert panel of the health ministry."
bass4funk
Ok, you can believe that and be satisfied with that info from the HM. A growing portion don’t.
https://www.aspendailynews.com/news/mistrust-misinformation-not-helping-in-battle-against-covid-19-variants/article_7b6ea62a-e76b-11eb-a51f-c7b2090f56c1.html#ath
Jsapc
And once again, bass4funk incomprehensibly posts a link that destroys his own point of view.
lincolnman
Trump says get the vaccine. Hannity says get the vaccine. McConnell says get the vaccine....
It's so refreshing to see the MAGA-crowd spurn and ridicule their heroes...
bass4funk
Not really, because the distrust for lack of transparency in the HM is growing and good on them for being unrelenting and asking unanswered questions.
Commodore Perry
Everyone can hav their own opinion, and do what they want in the US, as only Americans would know and understand.
zichi
"and do what they want in the US, as only Americans would know and understand."
No, they can not and must follow the laws.
SuperLib
If we can keep the danger to just the unvaccinated and as long as their decision doesn't impact the vaccinated, we should be fine. If we reach a point where they become a danger to us, then it's time to start segregating them from society.
Strangerland
Anyone stupid enough to listen to McConnell, when Dear Leader Trump has clearly stated that the vaccines cannot be trusted, is a RINO, useless for life.
Republicans: the vaccine WILL change your DNA. Don't take it. You won't die or get long covid, honest. It's a conspiracy. Trust me.
P. Smith
Correct.
Incorrect on both points.
We don’t need accuracy, we just need to virtue signal our faux outrage.
Vreth
@bass4funk
You mean sift through Facebook articles until you find one that backs up your conspiracy theories?
www.imright.com
GdTokyo
You can "have" your own opinion, but you don't get to pick and choose your facts. And no, as a life-long American the idea that you can do anything you want is patently false. For example, you cannot smoke indoors because that affects other people. At the university of Kansas, you cannot carry a firearm in the school dorms IN SPITE of the 1st Amendment. The list of reasonable restrictions on personal liberty goes on and on and on because the United States is an interconnected society in which (reasonable ) citizens realize that they have both rights AND responsibilities.
Something you would know if you had bothered to read John Locke's 2nd treatise on government which is basically the blue print for the Declaration of Independence. So yeah, not true.
GdTokyo
The Turtle of the Senate is endorsing vaccines because it is only his uneducated, conspiratorial base that is getting sick and dying. The anti-vaxxers are endangering his 2022 dreams. He doesn't care about them - I mean they don't own a shipping company or a Russian aluminum factory. He just wants them to live long enough to vote before they expire from a combination of stupidity and life-style diseases.
lincolnman
Then you and the "growing portion" utterly disagree with this guy, who recommends the vaccine and says its safe and it works...
Trump says: * "I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." *He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
What do you have to say to this gentlemen who is obviously putting people's lives at risk saying this vaccine is safe?
The Avenger
From the 7/9/2021 release of VAERS data:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19
Jsapc
And to support that point, you posted an article that describes the negative effects of misinformation about vaccines on the pandemic. And how awful people who spread them are. Which effectively destroys your original point. So...nice move, I guess?
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 10:26 am JST
Intriguing mantra.
jeffb
Micth is afraid he might not be turltly enough for the turtle club.
bass4funk
Well, thousands of crazies last summer thought they could for 3 months.
Does Pelosi know this?
Kamala and Pelosi are fine, are you sure about that?
So Nancy and Kamala won't be around even the vaccinated people now because of the possible risk they would be taking. Yeah, this just helps put my concerns at ease with this vaccine.
theFu
McConnell should retire in shame for his part in supporting Trump's rule. There should be a law for jail time for what the GOP did and it still attempting to do now to kill Americans. Sadly, there isn't any law.
GdTokyo
The vaccination rate among GOQ followers is markedly lower than among democrats or independents. With the Delta variant now the dominant variant and between 2 to 3 times as infectious as the Alpha variant (itself much more infectious than seasonal influenza) one virologist (I cannot remember which one) says that he fears that virtually everyone unvaccinated will eventually become infected. With approximately 100 million Americans unvaccinated and assuming a mortality rate of about 2%, this could be up to 2 million additional deaths a majority of them GOQ followers.
Turtle Mitch is going to have to yell louder if he is to overcome the GOQ anti-vax (mis)information bubble on Faux.