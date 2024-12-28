 Japan Today
Mega Millions Jackpot
Dennis Murphy shows off his lottery tickets he just bought at Joe's Service Center on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 in Altadena, Calif. In 2022, the location had sold a $2.04 billion Powerball ticket. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
world

Winning ticket sold for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot, Mega Millions says

0 Comments
ATLANTA

One Mega Millions player has plenty of dough to ring in the New Year after drawing the winning number. After three months without anyone winning the top prize, a ticket worth an estimated $1.22 billion was sold for the drawing Friday night.

The winner matched the white balls 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 and the gold Mega Ball 6. The identity of the winner was not immediately known.

The total amount of the Mega Millions jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $549.7 million.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continued to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grew. Until Friday, the last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was Sept. 10.

The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.6 billion was sold in Florida in August 2023. Two prizes for its compatriot Powerball lottery have been larger.

Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.

