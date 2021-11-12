Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Associated Newspapers Ltd is relying on testimony from the Duchess of Sussex's former communications chief to overturn a ruling that it breached her privacy Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Meghan Markle apologizes for misleading UK court over biography

0 Comments
By Phil HAZLEWOOD
LONDON

Meghan Markle has apologized to a UK court after admitting being involved in a favorable biography of her short tenure as a frontline royal in Britain, despite having previously denied it.

The apology came as part of a British newspaper group's appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, has submitted that she wrote the letter, knowing it was likely to be leaked, despite claiming the opposite.

It is relying on testimony from her former communications adviser, Jason Knauf, to overturn the lower court's ruling that publication was "manifestly excessive and... unlawful".

As part of their case at the Court of Appeal in London, the publishers said Knauf provided information to the authors of a biography, "Finding Freedom".

Both Meghan and Harry, who quit royal life last year citing media intrusion and moved to the United States, have previously said they had no direct involvement in the book.

But Knauf said in a witness statement that the best-selling book was "discussed on a routine basis" and "directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email".

She also gave him briefing points about her life to share with the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, was also emailed.

Knauf told the court in his statement that Harry had told him there should be plausible deniability and Knauf should provide "the right context and background".

That would "help get some truths out there", he is said to have told the aide.

In a witness statement made public on Wednesday, Meghan apologized for misleading the court about whether she had provided details to Knauf to pass on to the authors.

"I accept that Mr Knauf did provide some information to the authors for the book and that he did so with my knowledge, for a meeting that he planned for with the authors in his capacity as communications secretary," she said.

"The extent of the information he shared is unknown to me.

"When I approved the passage... I did not have the benefit of seeing these emails and I apologize to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time.

"I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court."

A decision on the privacy ruling appeal is expected at a later date.

British newspapers, many of whom have been criticized by Meghan and Harry for the accuracy of their reporting, gave prominence to the former television actress saying sorry.

The Sun carried a front-page cartoon of Meghan's head superimposed on a Little Miss character, with the headline: "Little Miss Forgetful."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog