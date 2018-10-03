Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Melania Trump opens Africa tour with wave and baby in arms

0 Comments
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
ACCRA, Ghana

Melania Trump opened her first big solo international trip as U.S. first lady on Tuesday with a wave, a smile and a baby in her arms, aiming to promote child welfare during a five-day tour of Africa.

She arrived in the West African nation of Ghana after an overnight flight from Washington and quickly made her way to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The first lady saw how babies are weighed — they're placed in sacks that are then hung from a hook attached to a scale. She also watched a nurse demonstrate how vitamins are administered to babies by mouth and toured the neonatal intensive care unit.

Mrs. Trump also cradled an infant and declared the baby a "beautiful boy" as she handed him back to his mother.

Mothers at the hospital for her visit received gifts of teddy bears nestled in white baby blankets, personally handed out by the first lady, according to her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham. The items carried the logo of "Be Best," the child well-being initiative Mrs. Trump launched last May.

With the Africa visit, the first lady aims to take "Be Best" and its focus on opioid abuse and online behavior to an international audience.

The first lady also had a private tea with her Ghanaian counterpart, Rebecca Akufo-Addo. They exchanged gifts: a Chippendale silver tray embossed with an image of the White House inside a leather case signed by "First Lady Melania Trump" for Akufo-Addo, and Kente cloth and artifacts for Mrs. Trump, according to Grisham.

The first ladies met privately for about a half-hour at Jubilee House, Ghana's presidential palace. The two first met last week in New York at a reception on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where Mrs. Trump spoke about her upcoming trip.

Mrs. Trump's visit opened in low-key fashion. Several Ghanaians interviewed said they knew little about it.

"Did you say President Trump's wife just arrived in Accra?" street vendor Awo Yeboah asked. "I don't think I have ever heard her name, Melania."

Other locals said they knew about the visit but didn't know what Mrs. Trump was doing.

Mrs. Trump landed in the capital, Accra, on Tuesday morning after a more than 12-hour journey from Washington. She was welcomed at the airport with dancing and drumming, schoolchildren waving mini U.S. and Ghanaian flags and the gift of a flower bouquet. Akufo-Addo was at the airport to welcome her.

President Donald Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday that he saw television footage of her landing in Africa.

"It was beautiful," he said. "She's really doing a great job as first lady."

The president later tweeted: "Proud of our great First Lady - and she loves doing this!"

Mrs. Trump also plans to visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo