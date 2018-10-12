Melania Trump says she might be 'the most bullied person in the world'

First lady Melania Trump says she could be "the most bullied person" in the world, judging by "what people are saying about me."
She made the remark during a television interview in which she promoted her Be Best initiatives, which take on online bullying. Critics have pointed out that her husband, President Donald Trump, routinely mocks people for their looks and for what he says is a lack of talent or intelligence.
"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," Mrs Trump said in the interview segment that aired Thursday on "Good Morning America."
Mrs Trump said her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behavior in part because of "what people are saying about me."
"We need to educate the children of social emotional behavior so when they grow up ... they know how to deal with those issues," she said.
The first lady also said there are people in the White House whom she and the president can't trust. She didn't name names but said she let her husband know about them.
"Well," she said, "some people, they don't work there anymore."
Asked if some untrustworthy people still work in the White House, she said, "Yes."
The Trump administration has dealt with an anonymous senior official's newspaper op-ed column critical of the Republican president and with numerous staff departures. This week, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced she's leaving at the end of the year.
The president, in an interview Thursday with "Fox & Friends," was asked about why people he and his wife don't trust are still in his administration.
"I didn't know people in Washington, and now I know everybody," he said. "I know some that I wish I didn't know."
He said he has "great people right now working."
"Are there some that I'm not in love with? Yes," Trump said. "And we'll weed them out slowly but surely."
Mrs Trump's full interview, conducted on her recent trip to Africa, is set to air Friday night on ABC.
Burning Bush
Frankly speaking, she hasn't done anything all that bad.
Liberals just hate her because she's a confident woman who carries herself with confidence and dignity... and oh yeah, her last name is Trump.
TumbleDry
Hahahaha! Really? Come on. Was she living under a rock during the last 10 years?
buchailldana
Yes she has an awful tough life.My heart bleeds for her
Chip Star
Playing the victim card. The world gets the presumption of innocence, which means Melania has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she is in fact bullied and more than anyone else.
stormcrow
She's beginning to sound like some broken-down, has-been Hollywood scarlet.
Please spare us about your self pity. You're married to a huge narcissist and you're following in his footsteps.
René Pihlak
Then don't let your husband bully you.
David Varnes
Apparently, the White House is filled with snowflakes.
If Melania really feels that she's the most bullied person in the world, she needs a radical, radical readjustment of her lenses. That she even tries to float this line shows the world that, despite perhaps being the most 'in touch' of the Trumps, she's also so out of touch with the reality that the rest of the world lives in that she's laughable.
Bullied? I'm sorry, but while you might have trolls, haters, and other people talking bad things about you Melania, you are FAR from 'the most bullied person in the world.'