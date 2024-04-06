Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium Europol Criminal Networks
Europol Executive-Director Catherine De Bolle, addresses a media conference to present the findings of Europol's report on the most threatening criminal networks in the European Union, at the Residence Palace in Brussels, on Friday. Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo
world

Criminal gangs in Europe infiltrating legal world, Europol says

7 Comments
BRUSSELS

Criminal networks in the European Union are penetrating legal businesses across the 27-nation bloc and rely heavily on corruption to develop their activities. That's the bleak picture emerging from a report published Friday by the EU crime agency.

Europol has identified 821 particularly threatening criminal networks with more than 25,000 members in the bloc.

According to the agency, 86% of those networks are able to infiltrate the legal economy to hide their activities and launder their criminal profits.

Europol cited the example of a gang leader identified as an Italian businessman of Argentinian origin residing in Marbella, Spain. The individual specialized in drug trafficking and money laundering and manages several companies, including one that imports bananas from Ecuador to the EU. He also owns sports centers in Marbella, commercial centers in Granada and multiple bars and restaurants, it said.

“An Albanian accomplice, based in Ecuador, takes care of the import of cocaine from Colombia to Ecuador and the subsequent distribution to the EU. Ecuadorian fruit companies are used as a front for these criminal activities,” the report said.

Europol also cites families from Italy’s ’Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world’s most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups. Their profits from drug and arms trafficking as well as tax defrauding are invested throughout Europe in real estate, supermarkets, hotels and other commercial activities, it said.

Another characteristic of these networks is the borderless nature of their structure, with 112 nationalities represented among their members, the report said.

“However, looking at the locations of their core activities, the vast majority maintain a strong geographical focus and do not extend their core activities too broadly,” Europol said.

As for their activities, drug trafficking and corruption are the main concern for EU officials.

As record amounts of cocaine are being seized in Europe and drug-related violent crime is becoming increasingly visible in many EU countries such as Belgium and France, drug trafficking is standing out as the key activity, the report said. Half of the most threatening criminal networks are involved in drug trafficking, either as a standalone activity or as part of a portfolio.

In addition, more than 70% of networks engage in corruption "to facilitate criminal activity or obstruct law enforcement or judicial proceedings. 68% of networks use violence and intimidation as an inherent feature of their modus operandi,” the report said.

In Belgium, with Antwerp the main gateway for Latin American cocaine cartels into the continent, gang violence has been rife in the port city for years. With drug use on the rise across the whole country, federal authorities say trafficking is rapidly penetrating society.

“Organized crime is one of the biggest threats we face today, threatening society with corruption and extreme violence,” said the European commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson.

Europol said the data will be shared with law enforcement agencies in EU member countries, which should help better target criminals.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

That means there are officials that accept bribe being paid in Europe too.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Yes, they are called politicians

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Drug laws in Europe are with regard to using are not being enforced.

It is common to

see street drug deals.

Used needles are scattered over many a European street.

I have seen the disinterest of European police to investigate drug use, even when clear information was provided.

However, the police are more interested in stopping distribution, a positive.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

At the other end of the scale, capital has forced governments to water down regulations and under-fund regulators for the sake of "more efficient" markets and economies. This encourages destructive and then, as business pushes the boundaries, criminal behaviour, including bribery, on the part of otherwise legitimate business. It's not hard to see how organised crime can meet business in the middle, with realms like waste disposal, construction, real estate, security, "investment", import/export, even banking (some banks have been fined for financing cartels) meeting points.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

organized crime is one of the biggest threats we face today

the more things change, the more things stay the same...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I have no words for that coming such suddenly and unexpected. lol

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Yeah unfortunate and disheartening but definitely not so surprising.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

