Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A bird flies past as President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Friday April 27, 2018, at the White House in Washington. Donald Trump and Emmanual Macron? Judging from the body language, mon ami! The president and Germany’s Angela Merkel? Ach, not so chummy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
world

Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with U.S. trade tariffs

1 Comment
FRANKFURT, Germany

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain are ready to push back if the Trump administration does not permanently exempt the European Union from new import taxes on aluminum and steel imports, German Chancellor said Sunday.

Merkel said in a statement that she has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May since returning from her Friday talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The three European leaders "agreed that the U.S. ought not to take any trade measures against the European Union," which is "resolved to defend its interests within the multilateral trade framework." The chancellor's statement did not outline specific steps the 28-nation EU might take.

The EU's temporary exemption from the tariffs expires Tuesday. The tariffs are aimed primarily at overcapacity among state-backed firms in China that have flooded global markets with cheap steel.

European leaders have argued that their countries shouldn't be held responsible for China's practices. Visits to the White House by Macron and Merkel last week produced no immediate change in the expiration date.

May's office said in a statement after the prime minister's Sunday call with Merkel that they and Macron "pledged to continue to work closely with the rest of the EU and the U.S. administration with the aim of a permanent exemption from U.S. tariffs.

In March, Trump imposed duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. The step drew retaliation from China and has led to fears of a wider trade war that could hold back the growth of the global economy.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Good luck, Europe’s breaking up, immigration, unemployment. They missed the boat. USA is friend of Israel and Saudi, and Europe needs Russia’s oil and gas...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Parks and Gardens

Kyoto Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Movin’ Out: Some Quick Tips for Changing Your Residence in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Temples

Gango-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo