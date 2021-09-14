Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia Germany Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, walks past honor guards while being accompanied by Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic, front right, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Merkel is on a farewell tour of the Western Balkans, as she announced in 2018 that she wouldn't seek a fifth term as Germany's Chancellor. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)
world

Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

5 Comments
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
BELGRADE, Serbia

It's in the European Union's strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join.

The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership. But due to the bloc’s stalled interest in enlargement and the years of diplomatic crises the EU faced as Britain left the bloc, those Balkan nations have been left to seek other alliances, including with Russia and China.

“All of us who are already members of the European Union should always make clear to ourselves that there is an absolute geo-strategic interest for us to really include these countries into the EU,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

Merkel noted the presence of other suitors for the Balkan nations.

“There are also influences from other regions in the world and if the European Union doesn’t move fast enough ... then of course one is forced to arrange oneself with other partners,” Merkel said. “As German chancellor and a member of the European Union, (I) always make it clear to ourselves how important it is for the European Union to get closer to these countries."

Merkel did not run for reelection this year after leading Germany since 2005. Germany is holding a general election on Sept. 26.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist, praised Merkel as a true ally who during her 16 years as the German chancellor managed “to maintain peace” in the Balkans that went through bloody wars in the 1990s.

“She was undoubtedly the true leader of Europe,” Vucic said. “I have a fear who will replace her.”

Vucic has been widely considered a strong Merkel ally in the Balkans despite his growing autocratic tendencies that include stifling independent media, ignoring the rule of law and interfering in free and fair elections. Those three foundations of democracy are key preconditions for any country to join the 27-nation EU.

Merkel has never publicly criticized Vucic for his undemocratic policies. Many believe she felt he’s the only Serb leader who could find a negotiated solution for Kosovo, a breakaway former Serbian province whose independence Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t recognize, while the U.S., Germany and most of the West do.

“I think that honesty in our talks and the ability to listen to each other and then develop doable steps from this characterizes our relationship,” Merkel said Monday. “I got to know Aleksandar Vucic as a person who makes no false promises and who also tries to implement what he promises."

She urged Serbia to make "further steps in the direction of the rule of law, democracy, plurality of society.”

After Belgrade, Merkel travels to Tirana, the Albanian capital, on Tuesday, where she is scheduled to meet the leaders of five other Western Balkan states that strive for EU membership.

Kristen Grieshaber contributed from Berlin.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

If Kosovo can leave Serbia, why can’t Crimea leave Ukraine?

Most of the world’s population, India, Brazil and even EU countries like Spain don’t recognize Kosovo.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Sounds expensive.

Excerpts from a EWB article:

The EU should revisit the request from the region made ten years ago and think of ways to improve pre-accession support making it more efficient and development-oriented – is one of the conclusions in the new policy brief “Bouncing back: Completing the EU unification process”, published by Balkan Advisory Groupe (BiEPAG). 

“The Commission’s Western Balkans Economic and Investment Plan (EIP) is a positive attempt and an indication of the EU’s readiness to assist the economic recovery of the countries in the region and support their green and digital transition. However, it has become obvious that weak economies in the region will struggle to achieve socio-economic convergence without more substantial EU support”, the [“Bouncing back: Completing the EU unification process”, published by Balkan Advisory Groupe (BiEPAG). ] authors said.

They recommended a substantial increase of funds channelled to the Western Balkans in environment, energy, transport infrastructure where citizens of the region will see the concrete benefits of accession.

They called in full alignment of the Instrument for pre-accession assistance rules and procedures with the EU Structural Funds model.

EU needs a convincing path for the Western Balkans’s accession, write BiEPAG experts, European Western Balkans, 06. 07. 2021:

https://europeanwesternbalkans.com/2021/07/06/eu-needs-a-convincing-path-for-the-western-balkanss-accession-write-biepag-experts/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Burning BushToday  07:35 am JST

If Kosovo can leave Serbia, why can’t Crimea leave Ukraine?

Crimea was annexed by Russia whereas Kosovo declared independence, 2 very different things.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Kniknaknokkaer

Crimea was annexed by Russia whereas Kosovo declared independence, 2 very different things.

Crimea has Russian population, is home to the Russian naval base, and was always part of Russia before Chrushtchew in a drunken stupoer allocated it to the Ukraine.

Kosovo is the historical Serbian heartland and had mixed Serbian/Albanian population before Clinton plowed mainland Serbia into granting it to Albanian nationalists in months long relentless and illegal bombing campaign.

2 very different things.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

@Kniknaknokkaer

Crimea was annexed by Russia whereas Kosovo declared independence, 2 very different things

Crimea returned peacefully to the country it belonged to for centures. NATO robbed Serbia of its province Kosovo as a result of a bloody war, with many thousands of people killed. Yes, two very different things.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

