Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak in Davos on Tuesday Photo: AFP/File
world

Merkel, Macron take Davos spotlight ahead of Trump's arrival

9 Comments
By Roland Lloyd Parry and Alex Pigman
DAVOS, Switzerland

European leaders take the stage at the Davos summit Wednesday, jostling to position themselves as a counterweight to U.S. President Donald Trump before his "America First" show rolls into town.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the Swiss ski resort fresh from rallying big business bosses on Monday in his drive for a "renaissance" in French and world business.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the other hand, needs to settle her own leadership problems before leading the resistance to Trump, who appears on Friday.

Merkel was late in confirming that she would attend, tearing herself away from efforts to form a new government back home after an election setback in September.

"Merkel doesn't have a government yet. Macron is the new deal," one prominent business delegate at Davos, PR company boss Richard Edelman, told AFP.

For German economic daily Handelsblatt, Merkel is heading to Davos with her hands "tied".

It said she will be obliged to "stay in the shadow of Macron and Trump".

Macron is riding high, having managed to push through sensitive labor and tax reforms in France.

"The time when Merkel could assume that Europe could soldier on under her leadership, but under a very weak leadership in France, is over," Judy Dempsey of Carnegie Europe, a think tank, wrote in a blog post.

"Emmanuel Macron has radically changed the dynamics, the pace, and the ambition of the European Union."

At his pre-Davos gathering at the Versailles palace on Monday, the 40-year-old centrist Macron bathed in the attentions of bosses from companies such as Facebook and Google, who announced major investments in France.

"He's the hope. He's a guy who has built his own party... He has an ambitious reform package," said Edelman.

The Europeans will grab the spotlight at Davos after India and Canada rallied Tuesday against Trump's protectionist stance.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the main opening address, defending free trade.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in later on Tuesday, celebrating the announcement of a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement between 11 countries to replace one that Trump pulled out of last year.

Several other European leaders are also speaking on Wednesday, at the start of a potentially turbulent year for the continent.

Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will give an address, less than two months ahead of general elections in his country.

Greece's left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose country is looking to emerge from its international bailout program, joins a panel discussion on "Stabilising the Mediterranean".

And there will be a talk by King Felipe VI of Spain, which is grappling with a political crisis over independence demands in the Catalonia region.

Delegates will have to wait until Thursday to hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is struggling with questions over the future of Britain's trade relations as it prepares to leave the European Union.

But British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said he was undeterred by Macron's charm offensive, and said the Davos meetings were the perfect opportunity to press London's case.

"There is a strong willingness to do business with the UK, but then who doesn't want to get access to the world's fifth biggest economy?" Fox told AFP in an interview.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

9 Comments
Login to comment

Renaissance in French business?  I doubt it.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the main opening address, defending free trade.

Pretty cheeky, given the tremendous hostility India has to foreign companies operating in India.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Kaerimashita, what do you know about French economy , French people and business , before writing you doubt it ???

3 ( +4 / -1 )

so basically this the entree before the main meal of trump?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Preparing for the ranting Trump I take it....he will babble on about how great his Country is doing and then commend himself...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

An entree is the main meal. If this is the appetizer before the entree of Trump, it is a rancid, foul main course composed of a bumbling idiot intent on continue to diminish the US' standing.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Macron is the new deal,

yeah....for greedy billionaires.

A neo-lib jamboree. A former investment banker and a "Christian Democrat" telling us that giving away our manufacturing jobs, industrial assets and technology to China and having mass immigration at home is in the benefit of working people in the developed world, eh? That's becoming a tougher and tougher sell, for some strange reason.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Jeff: How does a country prevent manufacturing jobs from moving overseas?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Agreed, JeffLee. Davos always has been and always will be a globalist gabfest populated by crooks, hypocrites, and hangers-on hoping to pick up some crumbs. Trump is president of the US precisely because of attitudes like those espoused at Davos.

I do like the phrase “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in”. The author must have a sense of humor, given the Castro-lover has all the gravitas and sense of a helium balloon.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 22-28, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How One New Yorker Found Her Home Away From Home In Azabu Gardens

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Neighborhoods

Shin-Kiba

GaijinPot Travel

Location Situation: Can an English Teacher Afford to Live in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Novels To Add To Your Booket List

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog