Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Doral, Florida Image: AFP/File
world

Meta lifts restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts

SAN FRANCISCO

Meta said Friday it was lifting restrictions on U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, ending measures put in place after his supporters violently stormed the US Capitol in 2021.

It said that "former President Trump, as the nominee of the Republican Party, will no longer be subject to the heightened suspension penalties."

Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended indefinitely a day after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and it was determined he had praised people engaged in violence on social media.

His accounts were reinstated in February 2023 but with a threat of penalties for future breaches -- an additional restriction that Meta lifted on Friday.

"In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for President on the same basis," Meta wrote in a blog post.

It added that U.S. presidential candidates "remain subject to the same Community Standards as all Facebook and Instagram users, including those policies designed to prevent hate speech and incitement to violence."

Trump, the first former president to be convicted of a crime, was also banned from Twitter and YouTube.

While those restrictions were later lifted last year, Trump now mainly communicates on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

His Facebook profile, which has 34 million users, includes messages originally published on Truth Social as well as invitations to rallies and videos from his campaign.

Oh! Good! Now we can hear more lies!

