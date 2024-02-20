Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mexican army kills 12 gunmen in shootout near Texas border

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Mexican soldiers killed 12 gunmen in a shootout near the Texas border, authorities said.

The security department of the northern border state of Tamaulipas said late Sunday the confrontation took place in the township of Miguel Aleman, across the border from Roma, Texas.

The department wrote on its social media accounts that soldiers came under attack and that 12 suspects were “reduced” in the shootout. The word is an old-style reference to killing suspects. Twelve rifles were seized at the scene.

The security department released no additional details on the attack on the soldiers and no group immediately claimed responsibility. The Mexican army said it did not yet have any information on the shootout.

Miguel Aleman has long been the scene of turf battles and violence involving the old Zetas cartel, now known as the Cartel of the Northeast, and the Gulf cartel.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Don't struggle alone!

If you think you're experiencing a human rights issue, talk to us — in your language.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog