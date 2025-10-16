 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mexican authorities confirm find of 60 bodies in northern border state

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

The bodies of 60 men were found earlier this year in a rural area of ​​the northern Mexican state of Sonora, which borders Arizona, the state prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, amid a surge in violence in the region.

In a statement, it said the bodies found in January and February in the state capital, Hermosillo, belonged to people kidnapped in a wave of "score settling" between criminal organizations operating in the area.

"Identification has been achieved through scientific evidence for each and every one of the victims, who have already been handed over to their families," it said, adding that at least five people have been arrested in relation to the case.

Violence has increased in Sonora due to constant clashes between criminal groups fighting for control of routes for drug and migrant trafficking to the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kinugawa Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Period Underwear in Japan: A Savvy Guide With Brand Recommendations

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Buying Baking Ingredients in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

GaijinPot Blog

Oze National Park

GaijinPot Travel