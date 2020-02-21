Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mexican authorities discover 24 bodies in western state hit by drug-fueled violence

MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities on Thursday said they found 24 bodies in the western state of Michoacan as drug-related violence escalates across the country.

The victims, ranging between 20 and 40 years old and including five women, were discovered on a property under construction where excavations began last Friday, state prosecutor Adrian Lopez told reporters.

He said authorities uncovered the bodies after several people, arrested in a separate operation, led them to the site used for "clandestine burials."

Michoacan, the hub of Mexico's thriving avocado industry, has emerged as one of its most violent states in recent years as rival criminal groups fight for control of lucrative drug-trafficking routes.

