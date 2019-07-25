Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mexican authorities find 21 bodies buried in yard of house

MEXICO CITY

Prosecutors in western Mexico say 21 bodies have been found in excavations carried out in the yard of a house near the city of Guadalajara.

Jalisco state prosecutors say that a possible burial site at the house was detected earlier this month and that excavations over several days yielded the bodies.

In May, authorities discovered the remains of at least 34 people at two separate properties in Jalisco state.

Such clandestine burial sites are frequently used by drug cartels and kidnap gangs to dispose of victims' bodies. The state is home to Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the most powerful and brazen criminal groups in Mexico.

Some 40,000 people have gone missing since the start of Mexico's drug war in 2006.

