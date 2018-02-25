Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, in July, 2017, but tentative plans for a meeting in Washington have reportedly been shelved Photo: AFP/File
world

Mexican leader's visit with Trump shelved over wall: media

By SAUL LOEB
WASHINGTON

Mexico and the United States have shelved tentative plans for a visit to Washington by President Enrique Pena Nieto as tensions persist over a proposed border wall, U.S. media reported Saturday.

Pena Nieto had already cancelled a visit in January last year because of U.S. President Donald Trump's insistence that Mexico pay for the wall, which he wants as part of his efforts to curb immigration.

The White House had said in mid-February that the two presidents were working on arranging a meeting.

But The Washington Post, which first reported cancellation of the provisional meeting, said both countries agreed to call it off after a testy telephone call ended in an impasse over the border barrier.

The phone call took place last Tuesday.

Citing U.S. and Mexican officials, the Post said Trump "would not agree to publicly affirm Mexico's position that it would not fund construction of a border wall that the Mexican people widely consider offensive."

Pena Nieto's visit had been considered for February or March, the Post said, but the Mexican leader wanted to avoid public embarrassment.

Building the border wall was a primary pledge of the 2016 presidential campaign by Trump, who says the barrier is necessary for his country's security.

Asked about the reports, a Mexican presidential source told AFP there would be no comment.

"There's nothing additional to the last Tuesday statement," the source said, referring to comments after the phone call.

Both countries said at the time that they agreed in their call to boost cooperation on security, trade and migration.

In addition to disagreement over the wall, Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants and threats to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement have strained relations between the neighbors.

The leaders did meet once, on the sidelines of the G20 summit of major economies in Hamburg, Germany, last July.

Mexico goes to the polls this July as Pena Nieto approaches the end of his term, with his Institutional Revolutionary Party deeply unpopular.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Presidente Nieto seems like a real cry baby. Its time to pay the piper, Nieto, just accept it. Mexico WILL be paying for that wall.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

When will Trump learn he can't "order" countries to pay for his fantasy projects?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Ganbare Japan: "Presidente Nieto seems like a real cry baby. Its time to pay the piper, Nieto, just accept it. Mexico WILL be paying for that wall."

Hahaha! Now I KNOW you're not serious! Sorry, amigo, but Mexico won't pay a red penny for the wall, and Trump knows it. Did you not read the transcript of the tape? Trump was practically BEGGING Nieto to avoid mentioning not paying for the wall to the media, saying, "You just can't say that -- I can't sell it. I won't be able to negotiate if you do!"

6 ( +7 / -1 )

C'mon, it's only Mexico. It's not like America doesn't have bordering states of more concern.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Presidente Nieto seems like a real cry baby. Its time to pay the piper, Nieto, just accept it. Mexico WILL be paying for that wall.

Dunno. Trump seemed a bit reticent to even mention the wall in his speech to the rightist whoopers. They started chanting “Build that wall” to prompt him. His old follow-up of “Who’s going to pay for it?” didn’t come.

All a bit flat.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

"When will Trump learn he can't "order" countries to pay for his fantasy projects?"

It's not a fantasy project, the wall is going to be built, and there are many ways Mexico can be made to pay for it in the long run.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

The wall may get built but all walls eventually come tumbling down.

Little doubt that the US taxpayer will being paying for it. Trump must think the electorate are mugs.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Serrano: "It's not a fantasy project, the wall is going to be built, and there are many ways Mexico can be made to pay for it in the long run."

It's almost cute how naive you are. His "wall", which was supposed to be a solid, huge wall spanning the entire border, is now supposed to be more porous than a shotgunned swiss cheese, and is actually just a fence. Won't cover the rivers people wade or swim across, or the mountains they could climb if need be. Won't stop the flow of drugs and more by plane. And there is no way Mexico will pay, YOU will! That's why Trump was begging him not to mention that Mexico won't pay to the media. Oh my!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Ganbare Japan!Today  04:50 pm JST

Presidente Nieto seems like a real cry baby. 

Anyone ever notice right-wingers are always proclaiming joy at the idea that other people are crying or have had their feelings hurt, despite having no joy that the hurt ever happened?

I wonder if it's because deep down inside they know they'll never be loved, never be respected, and probably never even be remembered, so they cling to the fantasy that they or their ideological proxy has hurt someone because it's the only sign they ever existed in the first place?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Trump's foreign policy: Threaten your allies, praise Putin.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hahaha! Now I KNOW you're not serious! Sorry, amigo, but Mexico won't pay a red penny for the wall, and Trump knows it.

Doesn’t matter in the end.

Did you not read the transcript of the tape? Trump was practically BEGGING Nieto to avoid mentioning not paying for the wall to the media, saying, "You just can't say that -- I can't sell it. I won't be able to negotiate if you do!"

Funny, how a foreign government tried to tell us that, you can’t do this. Mexico has benefited from our open borders for far too long. Whether Mexico pays for it or not the wall is going to get built.

The wall may get built but all walls eventually come tumbling down.

The Wall of China still stands, the Wall in Israel stands and from the technology and materials, it’ll outlive all of us.

Little doubt that the US taxpayer will being paying for it. Trump must think the electorate are mugs.

At this point for most of us and people that live on the border state, we’ll gladly pay for it and help build it if that’s the case, count me in!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

we’ll gladly pay for it and help build it if that’s the case, count me in!

Great. Go pay for it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Great. Go pay for it.

And happily! ;)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump will pray for it, congress will pay for it, Mexicans will dance and supply all the concrete but won't pick up the tab.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

