Mexican train derailment kills at least 13

By Natalia Siniawski
MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities said on Sunday that at least ‌13 people were killed after an Interoceanic Train derailed in the southern state of Oaxaca.

The Mexican Navy said ⁠the train, which derailed near the ‍town of Nizanda, was carrying 250 ‍people, including ‍nine crew members and 241 passengers.

Of those ⁠on board, 193 were reported to be out of danger, while ​98 were injured, including 36 who were receiving medical assistance.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X that five of the injured were in critical condition, adding that senior officials ⁠had been dispatched to the site to assist the families of those killed.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office has already opened an investigation into the incident, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said in a social media post.

The Interoceanic Train, inaugurated in 2023 under former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, forms part of the broader Interoceanic Corridor project.

The initiative was designed to modernize the rail link across the ​Isthmus of Tehuantepec, connecting Mexico's Pacific port of Salina Cruz with Coatzacoalcos on ⁠the Gulf Coast.

The Mexican government has sought to develop the isthmus into a strategic trade corridor, expanding ports, railways and ‍industrial infrastructure with the goal of creating ‌a route that ‌could compete with the Panama ‍Canal.

The train service is also part of a ‌broader push to expand passenger and ‍freight rail in southern Mexico and stimulate economic development in the region.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

