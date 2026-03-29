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Cuba Aid Boats
One of two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid organized by activists with an international organization that departed from Mexico arrives in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
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Mexico's navy locates 2 missing sailboats carrying aid off the coast of Cuba amid mounting crisis

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By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
HAVANA

Mexico's navy said Saturday it found two sailboats that had gone missing while carrying humanitarian aid to Cuba.

The vessels carrying nine people departed from Isla Mujeres in southern Mexico on March 20 and then lost contact, fueling concern in Mexico, Cuba and beyond.

In a post on X on Saturday morning, the navy said an aircraft spotted the boats 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) northwest of Havana, Cuba, and that a boat was on the way to provide help.

The organization Nuestra América Convoy said Friday that based on the speed of the vessels reported to the Cuban maritime authorities, the window of arrival for the boats in Havana should be between Friday and Saturday and that the boats were led by experienced sailors.

James Schneider, communications director for Progressive International who helped coordinate the Nuestra America convoy to Cuba, thanked Mexican and Cuban authorities for their help on Saturday and said he was “relieved” to hear they were safe.

“The crews are safe, and the vessels are continuing their journey to Havana,” he said. “The convoy remains on track to complete its mission — delivering urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Cuban people."

The boat's imminent arrival comes as an increasing number of countries and aid organizations have sent shipments of aid to Cuba while a U.S. fuel blockade has caused crippling blackouts and pushes the Caribbean nation to the brink of collapse. President Donald Trump in a speech Friday said “Cuba is next” after speaking about military actions in Venezuela and Iran.

The fuel blockade has prompted United Nations leaders to warn of a potential “humanitarian crisis” in the island's future amid mounting concerns by human rights and religious leaders as hospitals, schools and many residents go without power for long stretches.

The same day the boat was located, a delegation of religious leaders also arrived in Cuba. They visited hospitals and a nursing home, and met with other religious leaders on the island.

“Immense suffering is being caused to the people,” said the Rev. Philip Vinod Peacock, general secretary of the World Communion of Reformed Churches.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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