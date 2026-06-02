Mexico's Sheinbaum escalates rhetoric against U.S., blames far-right 'offensive'

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum delivers a speech to supporters and government officials marking her second year in office at the Monumento a la Revolucion in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2026. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha

By Raul Cortes

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday that far-right sectors ‌in the United States are coordinating with domestic groups to attack her government, escalating her rhetoric against Mexico's largest trading partner.

The remarks ‌follow a weekend rally where Sheinbaum denounced ⁠alleged interference by U.S. government agencies ⁠and business interests.

"I ⁠believe it is sectors of the far right ‌in the United States who want a bad relationship with ⁠Mexico" because of "ideological" ⁠differences, Sheinbaum told a press conference.

The leftist president said she does not believe the attacks are being orchestrated by her U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump.

Relations between the ⁠two nations have been strained since Trump ⁠began his second term in January, ‌fueled by disputes over tariffs and immigration policies.

Tensions escalated in April after the U.S. Department of Justice indicted 10 Mexican officials, including Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha ‌of the ruling Morena party, for alleged ties to drug trafficking.

Following the U.S. indictments of Morena politicians, Sheinbaum has intensified her calls to protect national sovereignty.

"Who decides in Mexico, foreign agencies or the people?" Sheinbaum told supporters on Sunday, at an event to commemorate ​the second anniversary of her 2024 presidential victory. "We are going to defend Mexico's sovereignty and independence."

Last ‌week, Mexico's congress approved a constitutional amendment allowing for the annulment of elections in the event of "foreign interference." Opposition leaders have criticized the ‌legislation as a pretext to hold new elections ⁠if the results are ⁠unfavorable to the ruling party.

Despite ​the diplomatic friction, Sheinbaum's domestic standing remains ⁠strong. A poll published ‌by newspaper El Financiero showed her ​approval rating at 69%, reversing a slight decline that began in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.