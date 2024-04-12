 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police and military officials stand outside the Flagrancy Unit, where former Ecuador Vice President Jorge Glas is believed to be detained, in Quito
FILE PHOTO: Military officials stand outside the Flagrancy Unit, where former Ecuador Vice President Jorge Glas is believed to be detained, in Quito, Ecuador April 5, 2024. REUTERS/Karen Toro/File Photo Image: Reuters/Karen Toro
world

Mexico calls on World Court to suspend Ecuador pending embassy raid apology

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY/THE HAGUE

Mexico has asked the top court of the United Nations to suspend Ecuador's membership until the South American country issues a public apology for its raid on Mexico's embassy in Quito, court filings released by the International Court of Justice showed on Thursday.

The case filed by Mexico accuses Ecuador of violating international law and a U.N. treaty on diplomatic relations by carrying out an armed raid on the Mexican embassy.

It asks the court to suspend Ecuador from the U.N. unless and until it issues "a public apology recognizing its violations to the fundamental principles and norms of international law, to guarantee the reparation to the moral harm inflicted upon the United Mexican States and its affected nationals".

Diplomatic ties between the two countries have been suspended since Friday, when Ecuadorean police forcefully entered the embassy in order to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had sought and been granted political asylum in Mexico.

Regional governments rallied around Mexico after the embassy raid and Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena expressed confidence that Mexico's case would be supported at the court. Under international law, embassies are considered the sovereign territory of the country they represent.

"Mexico is accusing (Ecuador) of violating the diplomatic immunity of its embassy," Barcena said, calling it "a violation that is not justified anywhere."

The government of Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has argued the asylum protection was illegal because of corruption charges Glas is facing.

Mexico has asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to issue emergency measures, including securing the embassy and other diplomatic premises and allowing Mexican officials to clear diplomatic buildings and the private homes of their diplomatic agents in Ecuador.

Usually the ICJ sets hearings on emergency measures within weeks of an application. A final ruling in the case can take years and while its rulings are final the court has no means to enforce them.

Ecuador's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog