 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general view shows the Rio Bravo river, the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Rio Bravo river, the border between Mexico and the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 25, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez
world

Mexico detains almost half a million migrants heading to U.S. in last quarter

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Mexican security forces have detained about 475,000 irregular migrants since October, authorities said on Friday, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs unless it stops illegal migrants from arriving at the shared border.

Nearly half a million migrants being detained between Oct. 1 and Dec. 26 suggests measures intensified towards the end of the year.

Since the start of the year, some 900,000 migrants have been detained, the government said earlier this month.

"We think it's a model that works, that can always be improved, but that has responded very satisfactorily to this (migration) phenomenon," Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said on Friday.

Speaking alongside President Claudia Sheinbaum at her regular press conference, he said the number of migrants detained at the shared border fell 81% in mid-December when compared to a year earlier.

Israel Ibarra, a researcher on immigration issues at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte, said the increase in detentions was in part due to "the commitment to reduce the transit of people in mobility through Mexico and to the United States" made by Sheinbaum in a recent call with Trump.

The call between Sheinbaum and Trump took place in late November after the Republican threatened to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada if those countries do not stop the arrival of drugs, mostly fentanyl, and migrants.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog