Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mexico says 85,000 have disappeared since 2006

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

The number of people who have disappeared in Mexico since the start of the country’s drug war now stands at 85,006, the government reported Thursday.

The figure was part of a government report on searches for those who have disappeared between the start of 2006 and April 7.

Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas said the largest number of bodies found so far in the current administration have been in the states of Jalisco, Sinaloa. Colima, Guanajuato and Sonora.

Encinas said that clandestine grave sites continue to be found, “due to the increase in confrontations between criminal organizations in several regions of the country.”

Drug gangs frequently dispose of the bodies of rivals and kidnap victims in shallow clandestine burial pits.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo