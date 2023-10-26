Trump fined $10,000 over comment he made outside court in New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump was abruptly called to the witness stand and then fined $10,000 on Wednesday after the judge in his civil fraud trial said the former president had violated a gag order. It was the second time in less than a week that Trump was penalized for his out-of-court comments.
Before imposing the latest fine, Judge Arthur Engoron summoned Trump from the defense table to testify about his comment to reporters hours earlier about “a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside” the judge.
Engoron had already ordered all participants in the trial not to comment publicly about his staff. That restriction from Oct. 3 followed a Trump social media post that maligned the judge's principal law clerk, who sits next to him.
Trump and his lawyers insisted that his comment Wednesday was about Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer who has been testifying, and not about the clerk.
Engoron said Trump's claim was “not credible," noting that he sat closer to the clerk than to Cohen.
“The idea that the statement would refer to the witness,” Engoron said, “doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Five days earlier, Trump had been fined $5,000 after Engoron learned that the offending social media post from early October had lingered on Trump's campaign website for weeks after being taken down — on the judge's orders — from Trump's Truth Social media platform.
Then, on Wednesday, the Republican presidential front-runner complained in a courthouse hallway that Engoron, a Democrat, is "a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”
Under oath on the witness stand, Trump told the judge that the remark was aimed at “you and Cohen.”
But Trump did not conceal his frustration with the clerk. “I think she’s very biased against us. I think we’ve made that clear,” Trump said during his roughly two minutes on the stand.
Three of Trump’s lawyers objected to the $10,000 fine, and they reiterated Trump's claim that the clerk was partial.
Not long after he was fined and moments after one of his lawyers finished questioning Cohen, Trump stood up and walked out of the courtroom, trailed by his son Eric. Donald Trump has attended the trial voluntarily, and he can leave whenever he likes.
The episodes raise questions about whether Trump can abide by court directives that are aimed at reining in his rhetoric while respecting his free speech rights as he campaigns to return to the White House.
Last week in Washington, the judge in Trump's federal election interference criminal case imposed a gag order barring public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's order came after prosecutors raised concerns that Trump’s remarks could inspire his supporters to threaten or harass his targets.
Trump is appealing that order, which he contends is unconstitutional. Chutkan temporarily lifted the order Friday so she could consider a defense request to pause the restrictions while Trump’s appeals play out.
Since then, Trump has disparaged Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in an online post as “deranged” and said those who would make cooperation deals with prosecutors are “weaklings and cowards.”
In the New York case, Cohen returned to the witness stand on Wednesday as the defense team tried to undermine his credibility and question his motives.
After a decade of working as Trump’s fixer, Cohen came under federal scrutiny and broke with his boss in 2018. Cohen soon pleaded guilty to and went to prison for for tax evasion, making false statements on a bank loan application, lying to Congress and making illegal contributions to Trump’s campaign. The contributions were in the form of payouts to women who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump, who denied it.
Cohen became an outspoken Trump foe and a key witness in the New York trial, which stems from a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general, Letitia James. She alleges that Trump habitually exaggerated the value of his real estate holdings on financial documents that helped him get loans and insurance and make deals.
Trump denies any wrongdoing and says James, a Democrat, is targeting him for partisan reasons.
Cohen testified Tuesday that he and other executives at Trump’s company worked to inflate the estimated values of their employer’s holdings so his financial statements would match a net worth that Trump had set “arbitrarily.”
On cross-examination Wednesday, Trump lawyer Alina Habba confronted Cohen with comments he had made praising Trump, before turning on him.
Habba tried to suggest that Cohen had angled unsuccessfully for a job in Trump’s White House — Cohen insisted he never sought one — and asked whether he had “significant animosity" toward Trump.
“Do I have animosity toward him? Yes, I do,” Cohen replied.
“You have made a career out of publicly attacking President Trump, haven’t you?” Habba asked.
After a long pause, Cohen said, “Yes.”
Trump's lawyers also emphasized Cohen's federal criminal convictions and worked to portray him as a liar, especially after he said Tuesday he had lied when he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and loan application falsehoods. Cohen asserted that he did not really commit those crimes. He sought to portray his conduct as a matter of omissions and failure to correct paperwork.
Trump attorney Clifford Robert pushed Cohen on Wednesday about whether Cohen also lied in congressional testimony in which he said he did not recall being asked by Trump to inflate Trump's net worth.
Cohen repeatedly declined to answer, but eventually said he stood by the earlier testimony. Robert said the state’s key witness was not credible and asked the judge to immediately issue a verdict in Trump’s favor. Engoron denied the request, and soon Trump left the court.
Trump is expected to return to the witness stand later in the trial to testify about the allegations in the lawsuit.
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
44 Comments
2020hindsights
First warning. Next time prison.
Ah_so
It's obviously not enough, but good to see that the judge is doubling the five for each offensive
Ah_so
I think it's the second warning - the first fine was $5000.
This is still nothing to Trump. I think that a short spell behind bars is what he needs.
It will also give him a taster for what lies waiting for him following the criminal trials.
John
Don the Con is lashing out because he knows he is screwed.
The small family boutique firm known as Trump Org has already been declared a fraudulent entity and will be most likely dissolved.
So Don got his diapers damaged and is throwing a fit.
The monetary fines won’t stop him and at some point, a judge in one of the 4 criminal and 2 civil trials he is facing is going to have enough of his baby tantrums and incarcerate him.
Cards fan
Good. They should double the fine every time he violates the gag order.
John
Slinked away from the court like a petulant child as well.
plasticmonkey
Trump is very bad at lying.
kurisupisu
Don't Americans have a constitutional right to free speech?
Express sister
Not I’m any and all circumstances. Trump himself wants to loosen libel laws to silence his critics. By your definition, he hates free speech.
bass4funk
He’s not going to prison, but I’m sure he will violate that gag order again, he absolutely can challenge the constitutionality of the gag order, he has that right, and I am sure he’ll violate it again.
Absolutely. Trump should take it all the way to the Supreme Court if that’s the case.
Strangerland
Not in this case. It’s not absolute.
bass4funk
Never forget Jack Smith has had multiple convictions overturned for fabricating evidence and withholding exculpatory evidence. He fled when he was being investigated for prosecutorial misconduct over the Bob McDonnell case.
Ah_so
Or, in more everyday language, a liar.
bass4funk
Huh?
I as well.
John
And lose 8-1.
Speech rights are not unlimited. You cannot yell @fire!” In a movie Theater and escape liability. You cannot advocate for violence against a person in the press. And you cannot violate a court order not to defame court personnel, interfere with witnesses or the jury.
This is basic stuff.
Gene Hennigh
A gag order is not the suppression of freedom of speech. US law has the right to order a gag order when necessary. He, and his followers would howl if someone they don't like (democrat, black person. . .oh, the list is too long to get it all in) was given a gag order and ignored it. It's a part of US law. Well, not to the right, I guess.
John
Dude can’t even lie successfully.
Blacklabel
What happen to muh free speech?
Laguna
Love the photos! Trump knows he's cornered - it's written all over his face. His problem is that he cannot help himself; it's like he has Tourette syndrome.
theFu
Not completely unrestricted. Courts can place reasonable limitations on that write if it will help in getting a fair trial.
Also, we can't yell, "FIRE" in a crowded theater, since it is likely to panic the crowd and lead to injury/death. Public corporation "key individuals" also give up their complete freedom of speech because they know insider information which could sway markets for their company stock. There are lots of other examples where freedom of speech isn't absolute.
I hope the next court fine will be $50K, then $100K, then $200K and keep doubling it until he shuts up.
There are a number of court cases where freedom of speech has been shown not to be absolute. Remember Alex Jones, the largest liar I know ... in the USA? He was fined over $150M for his "freedom of speech" lies.
bass4funk
He didn't, he called someone a thug, you are definitely allowed to have an opinion on any individual.
Of course, but that is not what happened.
He didn't, as an American he can voice his personal opinion.
This is basic stuff, and off to the Supreme Court, we go.
No, and color or race has nothing to do with it and what is it with libs and race all the time? This is why no one takes libs seriously.
lincolnman
He came, he scowled, he got gagged, he got fined, then he left...
Keep flapping your jaws Donald, we know you want to be held in contempt so you can get that photo op of you being led away in handcuffs...
You probably have the T-shirts and cups already printed and ready to go...
Blacklabel
none of which apply to this case. The judge just doesn’t want to hear any public criticisms of himself or anyone on “his side”.
if he were acting fairly and is a non partisan manner, wouldn’t be the need for any criticism, right?
bass4funk
He's got the money, I hope he doesn't shut up, hope he just spouts and pays them fines.
John
Does he? That’s why he had to lie about his net worth?
If monetary fines don’t disincentivize him then jail, which is an absolute possibility in spite of this one’s assertions to the contrary.
10 days on Rikers food might do his round gut some good AND shut his fat yap.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
He has free speech and if he breaks his gag order, the judge can fine him and/or put him in prison.
Blacklabel
Has free speech yet is also gagged.
how….odd.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
There are lots of other examples where freedom of speech isn't absolute.
Untrue. The gag order doesn't include public criticisms of the judge.
sunfunbun
Ol’ pouty face Pinocchio nose Donald. What a combo. lol.
bass4funk
Yes
Which is no one else's business as to what or how much money I have, the fine was paid. And he's still talking.
But Jail is something he doesn't have to worry about, won't happen.
ROFL, I love good lib comedy.
Blacklabel
”star witness” Michael Cohen.
“With Cohen back on the witness stand, he testified in a tense cross-examination that Trump did not direct him to inflate his net worth — a direct contradiction of his previous testimony.”
so in other words, he lied again?
Blacklabel
Trump tells you what to do without telling you what to do, says disgraced liar Cohen.
he also claims he wasn’t guilty of what he pled guilty to.
Zaphod
If persecuting and silencing the leading opposition candidate is not election interference, then tell me what is.
Cards fan
Gag orders are constiutional. Boo hoo.
https://firstamendment.mtsu.edu/article/nebraska-press-association-v-stuart-1976/
John
When he lies about his net worth to evade taxes and/or get loans he would not have qualified for at the rates he got, then it’s the state’s business.
Thus the trial. And the directed verdict.
Cards fan
Didn’t he lie on Trump's behalf? Yes, he did.
John
Friendly reminder; this is not the part of the trial to determine liability. Trump has already been found liable.
THIS is the penalty phase where the degree of the punishment is determined.
As such, Cohen’s credibility is more about establishing a pattern of behavior.
Furthermore, AG James would be very unlikely to ask Cohen to testify to things that relied on his word alone BECAUSE of his history as a felon and the effect it could have upon his credibility.
I mean she isn’t some incompetent trump goober of an attorney after all.
The real questions will be, “Does his testimony match the established facts in evidenced?” (It does) and “Does his story mesh with other testimony regarding the allegations?” (It does)
This is very likely to be the end of the boutique business known as “Trump Org” in NY.
TokyoOldMan
From an outsiders perspective, all these indictments would appear to be Politically motivated and potentially a waste of time & money. But I guess it keeps the media happy.
lincolnman
And as long as the suckers keep sending him their money, he will...
But as soon as they realize they've been hustled and the grift stops, he'll clam up fast...
He isn't going to pay any of his money...just ask Rudy, Powell, Cheseboro, and Ellis...
bass4funk
As if he were the first human to do so.
More like witch hunt given the time frame all of these trials are scheduled.
wallace
Like he hid his tax returns.
Blacklabel
And once “unbidden”?
the whole thing was dropped the next day as nothing was found. Big….nothing burger, is that the term you use?
Blacklabel
Plus they weren’t really “hidden” when a guy was arrested and pled guilty to leaking them to liberal media.
wallace
According to the MAGA supporters, Trump is above the law and should not have been charged with 90-something felonies indicted in four cases, and found liable for business fraud because he is running for president.