Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
world

Michigan man charged with threatening to hang Biden, Harris and bomb Washington D.C.

1 Comment
DETROIT

Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with threatening President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Russell Douglas Warren, 48, of Prudenville was charged Sunday in the Eastern District of Michigan, the Detroit News reported. His attorney, listed in online court records as federal community defender Bryan Sherer, didn't immediately return a message on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege that FBI and U.S. Secret Service agents learned that Warren posted a series of messages last week on X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter, saying that Biden and Harris had been condemned and should be taken to prison and executed by hanging.

He also said that Washington, D.C., should begin an evacuation because “we're gonna drop a ... bomb on it."

In another post he allegedly said that FBI headquarters would be bombed and all FBI employees had been condemned. The post concluded by saying “shoot to kill.”

Experts on extremism have warned that the threat of politically motivated violence will intensify as the 2024 campaigns heat up. They say conspiracy theories have inundated American culture and continue to spread in popularity. And former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination this year, has stepped up his combative rhetoric, promising retribution against his enemies.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

It's unfortunate we have to pay for incarcerating this idiot, but I suppose it sends a message to other like him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel