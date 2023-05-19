Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Designer and model Jade Jagger poses during the inauguration of her exhibition "Don't take it personally" at Studio 57 gallery in Paris
FILE PHOTO: Designer and model Jade Jagger poses during the inauguration of her exhibition "Don't take it personally" at Studio 57 gallery in Paris, France, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo Photo: Reuters/GONZALO FUENTES
world

Mick Jagger's daughter Jade arrested in Ibiza

0 Comments
MADRID

Jade Jagger, the daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, has been arrested on the Spanish island of Ibiza for attacking police officers, a police source said on Thursday without providing further details.

The 51-year-old jewelry designer had been staying at a hotel on the popular party island since at least May 11, according to her Instagram account.

She was arrested on Wednesday along with a man following an altercation at a restaurant in the island's capital Ibiza Town, Spain's largest newspaper El Pais reported, citing witnesses.

The man became aggressive with waiters and the couple were thrown out, according to El Pais.

Police were called after the man continued to hurl insults on the street. When they arrived, the man resisted arrest and Jagger attacked police officers by scratching and punching, El Pais added.

She will appear in court on Friday, according to El Pais.

The police source declined to confirm the details of the El Pais report. Reuters was not able to immediately reach Jagger for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog