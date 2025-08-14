 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Migrant boat capsizes off Italy, leaving at least 20 people dead

0 Comments
ROME

A boat carrying nearly 100 migrants capsized Wednesday off the Italian island of Lampedusa, killing at least 20 people and leaving another dozen missing, the U.N. refugee agency said.

Sixty survivors have been brought to a center in Lampedusa, said a UNHCR spokesman in Italy, Filippo Ungaro. According to survivor accounts, there were 92 to 97 migrants on board when the boat departed Libya. Authorities have recovered 20 bodies, and were searching for another 12 to 17 survivors, according to the UNHCR.

It was not immediately known how long the migrants had been at sea.

According to the UNHCR, 675 migrants have died making the perilous central Mediterranean crossing so far this year, not counting the latest sinking.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Beaches in Japan You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Keino Matsubara Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

10 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ogijima

GaijinPot Travel

Is Japan the Best Country to Teach English? (Here’s How It Compares)

GaijinPot Blog

Kachimai Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Megijima

GaijinPot Travel

10 New Japanese Makeup Products Everyone Already Loves

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog