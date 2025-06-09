Mike Johnson downplays Musk's influence and says Republicans will pass Trump's tax and budget bill

With an uncharacteristically feistiness, Speaker Mike Johnson took clear sides Sunday in President Donald Trump's breakup with mega-billionaire Elon Musk.
The Republican House leader and staunch Trump ally said Musk's criticism of the GOP's massive tax and budget policy bill will not derail the measure, and he downplayed Musk's influence over the GOP-controlled Congress.
“I didn’t go out to craft a piece of legislation to please the richest man in the world,” Johnson said on ABC's “This Week.” “What we’re trying to do is help hardworking Americans who are trying to provide for their families and make ends meet.”
Johnson said he has exchanged text messages with Musk since the former chief of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency came out against the GOP bill.
Musk called it an “abomination” that would add to U.S. debts and threaten economic stability. He urged voters to flood Capitol Hill with calls to vote against the measure, which is pending in the Senate after clearing the House. His criticism sparked an angry social media back-and-forth with Trump, who told reporters over the weekend that he has no desire to repair his relationship with Musk.
The speaker was dismissive of Musk's threats to finance opponents — even Democrats — of Republican members who back Trump's bill.
“We’ve got almost no calls to the offices, any Republican member of Congress,” Johnson said. “And I think that indicates that people are taking a wait and see attitude. Some who may be convinced by some of his arguments, but the rest understand: this is a very exciting piece of legislation.”
Johnson argued that Musk still believes “that our policies are better for human flourishing. They’re better for the US economy. They’re better for everything that he’s involved in with his innovation and job creation and entrepreneurship.”
The speaker and other Republicans, including Trump's White House budget chief, continued their push back Sunday against forecasts that their tax and budget plans will add to annual deficits and thus balloon a national debt already climbing toward $40 trillion.
Johnson insisted that Musk has bad information, and the speaker disputed the forecasts of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that scores budget legislation. The bill would extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts, cut spending and reduce some other levies but also leave some 10.9 million more people without health insurance and spike deficits by $2.4 trillion over the decade, according to the CBO's analysis.
The speaker countered with arguments Republicans have made for decades: That lower taxes and spending cuts would spur economic growth that ensure deficits fall.
Russell Vought, who leads the White House Office of Budget and Management, said on Fox News Sunday that CBO analysts base their models of “artificial baselines.” Because the 2017 tax law set the lower rates to expire, CBO's cost estimates, Vought argued, presuming a return to the higher rates before that law went into effect.
Vought acknowledged CBO's charge from Congress is to analyze legislation and current law as it is written. But he said the office could issue additional analyses, implying it would be friendlier to GOP goals. Asked whether the White House would ask for alternative estimates, Vought again put the burden on CBO, repeating that congressional rules allow the office to publish more analysis.
Other Republicans, meanwhile, approached the Trump-Musk battle cautiously.
“As a former professional fighter, I learned a long time ago, don’t get between two fighters,” said Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
He even compared the two billionaire businessmen to a married couple.
“President Trump is a friend of mine but I don’t need to get, I can have friends that have disagreements,” Mullin said. “My wife and I dearly love each other and every now and then, well actually quite often, sometimes she disagrees with me, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t stay focused on what’s best for our family. Right now, there may be a disagreement but we’re laser focused on what is best for the American people.”
TaiwanIsNotChina
No, sometimes when you cut taxes you lose revenue. Like the last time these manchildren tried this.
bass4funk
Not this time
TaiwanIsNotChina
Because magic. Well, there is literally no arguing with that.
Underworld
The problem is that the tax cuts are for the rich and the programs being cut affect the poor.
This bill is a reverse Robin Hood. Steal from the poor to pay the rich.
And will add to the deficit.
There is nothing good in this bill.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Yup. It is.
Trump's "big, beautiful bill" will leave 10.9 million people without health insurance.
Blacklabel
10.9 illegals immigrants, fraudulent recipients or those who are not eligible due up changes in work requirements.
those unwilling to work despite being of working age and being able bodied.
thats not “cuts”.
cuts is eligible people getting less money.
bass4funk
The Blue states aren’t taking care of the poor now
Why do you think the middle class are leaving Blue states
Yes, that’s why you want to implement the DOGE cuts, it will help to even out a huge chunk of the deficit, it’s a start at least, they will have another shot again to tackle the debt
Well, there are a few good things in it: Stronger border enforcement, Reduced illegal immigration, Deportation of criminals, Legal immigration reforms
Underworld
Blacklabel
Nope. Of that 10.9 million, only 1.4 million are illegal immigrants.
That leaves 9.5million US citizens losing their health insurance.
Blacklabel
Ok that’s the able bodied people of working age who refuse to work or who get patients fraudulently now.
“only” 1.4 million illegals? Wow nice admission. They won’t be getting it anymore, obviously.
Blacklabel
You know how you get health insurance? From a JOB.
Underworld
bass4funk
And will add to the deficit.
DOGE has been a miserable failure. If you believe DOGE, and you shouldn't, they have saved $180 billion. The real figure is much lower, but even if you believe it, that figure won't do anything to lower the deficit. It's pocket change.
bass4funk
According to whom?
That’s ok, I’ll stick with the numbers of BP
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/cbp-enforcement-statistics
bass4funk
Ok, then you think that, you can do that, I think differently and I’ll be happy wants those cuts will be implemented.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Nope. It's not.
Underworld
bass4funk
DOGE has been a miserable failure. If you believe DOGE, and you shouldn't, they have saved $180 billion. The real figure is much lower, but even if you believe it, that figure won't do anything to lower the deficit. It's pocket change.
It's simple math. The BBB will add $3.9 trillion to the deficit.
The DOGE cuts save "$180 billion".
$3.9 trillion - $180 billion = $3.72 trillion
Underworld
bass4funk
Nope. Of that 10.9 million, only 1.4 million are illegal immigrants.
Fox News:
Trump's "big, beautiful bill" would leave 10.9 million people without health insurance, including 1.4 million who are in the country without legal status in state-funded programs.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/right-down-line-medicaid-reform-big-beautiful-bill-divides-lawmakers-party
bass4funk
Again, relax, you don’t need to like the bill, that’s ok, I to an extent personally do, like I said, looking forward to the cuts once implemented
Blacklabel
then what is the common denominator of these specific people no longer being eligible while everyone else still is?
stormcrow
Quacks, bible thumpers and crackers are running the show at the moment. The Dems should just sit back, let them screw up and prepare for the midterms. As far as the Dems trying to get Elon Musk to change parties, No Thanks! The guy is a right wing nut who loves giving the Nazi salute. Let the Republicans keep him!
wallace
The bill will add nearly $4 trillion to the National Debt, which will probably increase by $8 trillion under Trump, who also calls for the abolition of the Debt Ceiling.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Nope. It's not.
They are poor.
Medicaid will be cut by roughly $700 billion and SNAP by about $300 billion.
bass4funk
Worry about that later, as I said, Stronger border enforcement, Reduced illegal immigration, Deportation of criminals, Legal immigration reforms. So that’s going to happen, no matter what, the wall needs to be finished as well, so it will happen, not going to panic, get it passed and then figure out other solutions to lower the debt, it won’t get scrapped. The GOP will not allow the Dems to get their foot in to add any of their over-bloated government handouts into the bill, just won’t happen.
FizzBit
The Musk / Trump feud is staged. Party on dudes. LOL
Blacklabel
really vague.
Maybe they are poor because they are able bodied and of working age but…..don’t work?
yeah that would do it.
wallace
It cost DOGE $135 billion to save $180 billion.
MAGA stars will worry about the National Debt later.
bass4funk
Libs never cared about the debt, never.
Blacklabel
And…This 4 trillion of spending is actually over 10 years, is it not? Sounds reasonable to me if we spend it on things we need for the American people.
wallace
The Trump National Debt will be much higher than it was under Obama and Biden. He talks about lowering it while increasing it. $44 trillion by the end of his term.