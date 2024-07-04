 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy's newly appointed Minister of Tourism Santanche attends a swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinale Palace, in Rome
FILE PHOTO: Italy's newly appointed Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italy's new government, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo Image: Reuters/YARA NARDI
world

Milan prosecutors seek second trial for Italy tourism minister

0 Comments
By Alvise Armellini
ROME

Milan prosecutors on Thursday requested a second trial of Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche, accusing her of false accounting at a publishing group she used to own.

The case could embarrass Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has so far defended the embattled minister and party colleague against opposition calls for her resignation.

Going by the nickname "the pythoness", 63-year-old Santanche is one of the most visible members of Meloni's right-wing cabinet, known for her brash, outspoken style.

Prosecutors said in a statement they want to try Santanche and 16 others for falsification of financial statements at the Visibilia publishing and advertising group during 2016-2022.

Visibilia Editore and sister companies Visibilia S.R.L, which is under liquidation, and Visibilia Editrice should stand trial on the same charges, they added.

Press offices for Santanche and Visibilia did not respond to requests for comment. The minister previously denied any wrongdoing.

It will be up to a pre-trial judge to either accept the prosecutors' request or dismiss the case. No date for the hearing has yet been scheduled.

Milan prosecutors requested a first trial against the minister in May, over alleged benefit fraud at Visibilia during the COVID pandemic.

A hearing over that first request has been set for Oct. 9.

Santanche served as chair and CEO of Visibilia until November 2021 and remained a major shareholder in 2022, when she joined the government.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel