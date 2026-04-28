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Accredited journalists have been barred from entering Argentina's presidential palace since Thursday Image: AFP/File
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Argentine President Milei bars media from presidential palace

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BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei's government on Monday intensified a standoff with the media by blocking journalists from accessing the presidential palace for a third day running.

The firebrand Milei, a staunch ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has a turbulent relationship with the media, which he has copiously insulted since taking office in December 2023.

On Thursday and Friday, the government barred journalists accredited to cover events at the Casa Rosada from entering the palace, while investigating claims of "illegal espionage."

Journalists who showed up on Monday again found the gates closed to them.

The presidential security service is investigating two journalists from the Todo Noticias channel for allegedly filming in restricted areas inside the palace without authorization.

The journalists claim they had permission and that the areas filmed were frequently visited by children on school trips.

The Ambito Financiero financial daily has sought an emergency court ruling forcing the government to restore access.

The Argentine media association ADEPA complained that the press ban "directly impacts freedom of expression and the right to information, fundamental pillars of the democratic system."

Milei shrugged off the criticism.

In an X post, he wrote "NOLSALP" -- the Spanish acronym of his slogan "We don't hate journalists enough."

The Catholic Church has offered to mediate in the standoff.

Archbishop Jorge Lozano, a spokesman for the association of Argentine Catholic bishops, said Monday he was "surprised" by the media ban and offered to serve as a go-between on restoring access.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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