Peru State of Emergency
A soldier stands guard at a bus stop in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, after President Jose Jeri declared a state of emergency. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
world

Military and police patrol streets of Peru’s capital as state of emergency begins

LIMA, Peru

Residents of Peru’s capital saw more soldiers and police patrolling the streets on Wednesday, the first day of a state of emergency decreed by newly sworn in President José Jerí in an effort to reign in crime.

The sweeping decree suspended several constitutional rights — including freedom of assembly and protest — while banning everyday activities such as two adults riding on motorcycle. It also limited visits to prisoners and allowed power cuts to prison cells except for lighting.

Jerí assumed the presidency on Oct. 10 after lawmakers removed then President Dina Boluarte from office in part over her inability to curb rising crime across the South American country. He declared the state of emergency a week after a massive protest demanding his resignation turned violent, with one protester killed by police and another civilian suffering a severe skull fracture.

Peruvians, however, expressed skepticism over Jerí’s decree as similar measures enacted by Boluarte proved ineffective.

“There have already been several states of emergency, the extortions continue, the murders do not stop,” Manuel Timoteo said as he waited for a bus in northern Lima. “The soldiers go out for a few days, stand with their rifles on a corner, leave and everything remains the same.”

Boluarte’s government declared a state of emergency in March, which was extended until May. The measure was harshly criticized for its ineffectiveness in combating criminal groups that extort small businesses and kill public transportation workers — sometimes even in front of passengers.

Peru has seen a rise in crime rates in recent years. Homicides rose from 676 cases in 2017 to 2,082 in 2024, while extortion complaints increased from 2,305 in 2020 to 21,746 last year, according to government data. Most victims are working class.

