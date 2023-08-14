Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This July 24, 2023, handout image from the British Columbia Wildfire Service shows an aerial view of the Horsethief Creek wildfire as Canada has faced a record-breaking wildfire season Photo: BC Wildfire Service/AFP/File
world

Military joins wildfire fight in Canada's far north

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canada's military deployed to far north Sunday in the fight against hundreds of out-of-control wildfires as residents of several remote communities fled the advancing blazes.

The province of British Columbia, on the country's Pacific Coast, meanwhile, braced for a heat wave expected to further fuel fires burning there.

"We stand with the people of the Northwest Territories as they deal with serious wildfires," Defense Minister Bill Blair said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In response to a request for assistance, the @CanadianForces will help with firefighting efforts, air transportation, and planning, coordination and logistics," he said.

The size of the deployment was not announced, but the Canadian military has sent hundreds of troops to four other provinces in recent months to help battle wildfires alongside nearly 11,000 firefighters -- including 5,000 brought in from abroad.

This season, megafires have spread across the country with remarkable intensity, forcing 168,000 Canadians to flee their homes and scorching 13.5 million hectares -- almost twice the area of the last record of 7.3 million hectares, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).

Four people have died so far in this year's wildfires.

The blazes have also emitted an unprecedented amount of carbon dioxide -- more than a billion tonnes -- which is roughly the same amount that would be produced in a year by 217 million cars, or approximately the annual emissions of Japan.

Over the weekend, several communities in the Northwest Territories were ordered to evacuate, including 2,500 residents of Fort Smith, as 233 wildfires raged over 2.1 million hectares of the boreal forest.

Environment Canada, meanwhile, warned that temperatures in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia -- where 390 wildfires are burning -- would soar through Wednesday.

Temperatures, however, are not expected to top a record high set in June 2021, when the mercury in Lytton hit 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.3 Fahrenheit) before the village was ravaged days later by a fire that killed at least two residents.

"A strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the South Coast (region of British Columbia)," the agency said in an advisory.

"Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat."

Cultus Lake, east of Vancouver, was Canada's hotspot on Sunday, at 31.1 degrees Celsius. Parts of British Columbia are forecast to rise to 40 Celsius this week.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog