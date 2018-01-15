Hawaii missile alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

When Jonathan Scheuer got an alert on his phone of a ballistic missile headed for Hawaii, he and his family didn't know what to do. They went to their guest bedroom, then decided it would be safer on the ground floor of their Honolulu home.
"What do we do?" he wondered. "Where do we go?"
People should immediately seek shelter in a building "or other substantial structure," once an attack-warning siren sounds, according to guidance the state distributed previously. The state recommends having 14-day survival kit of food and water.
Residents and tourists alike remained rattled a day after the mistaken alert was blasted out to cellphones across the islands with a warning to seek immediate shelter and the ominous statement: "This is not a drill."
"Clearly there is a massive gap between letting people know something's coming and having something for them to do," Scheuer said Sunday. "Nobody knew what to do."
Lisa Foxen, a social worker and mother of two young children in east Honolulu, said the best thing to come out of the scare was that it pushed her family to come up with a plan if there is a real threat.
"I kind of was just almost like a deer in headlights," she said. "I knew what to do in a hurricane. I knew what to do in an earthquake. But the missile thing is new to me."
The blunder that caused more than a million people in Hawaii to fear that they were about to be struck by a nuclear missile fed skepticism Sunday about the government's ability to keep them informed in a real emergency.
"My confidence in our so-called leaders' ability to disseminate this vital information has certainly been tarnished," said Patrick Day, who sprang from bed when the alert was issued Saturday morning. "I would have to think twice before acting on any future advisory."
The erroneous warning was sent during a shift change at the state's Emergency Management Agency when someone doing a routine test hit the live alert button, state officials said.
They tried to assure residents there would be no repeat false alarms. The agency changed protocols to require that two people send an alert and made it easier to cancel a false alarm — a process that took nearly 40 minutes.
The error sparked a doomsday panic across the islands known as a laid-back paradise. Parents clutched their children, huddled in bathtubs and said prayers. Students bolted across the University of Hawaii campus to take cover in buildings. Drivers abandoned cars on a highway and took shelter in a tunnel. Others resigned themselves to a fate they could not control and simply waited for the attack.
The 911 system for the island of Oahu was overwhelmed with more than 5,000 calls. There were no major emergencies during the false alarm, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.
President Donald Trump said Sunday the federal government will "get involved," but didn't release details.
An investigation into what went wrong was underway Sunday at the Federal Communications Commission, which sets rules for wireless emergency alerts sent by local, state or federal officials to warn of the threat of hurricanes, wildfires, flash flooding and to announce searches for missing children.
The state of Hawaii "did not have reasonable safeguards or process controls in place to prevent the transmission of a false alert," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement, calling the mistake "absolutely unacceptable."
"False alerts undermine public confidence in the alerting system and thus reduce their effectiveness during real emergencies," he said.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen urged Americans not to lose faith in their government.
"I would hate for anybody not to abide by alerts and warnings coming from government systems," Nielsen said on "Fox News Sunday." ''They can trust government systems. We test them every day. This is a very unfortunate mistake, but these alerts are vital. Seconds and minutes can save lives."
With mobile phones ubiquitous, wireless alerts can quickly disseminate information to a wide number of users, but there have been concerns about creating a panic if they are sent too broadly.
Authorities were criticized for not sending an alert to mobile phones when fires ripped through Northern California in October, killing 40 people. Officials had decided not to use the system because they couldn't target them precisely enough and feared a wider broadcast would lead to mass evacuations, including people not in danger, snarling traffic that would hamper firefighting and rescues efforts.
Saturday's mistake was not the first for the state's warning system. During a test last month, 12 of the state's 386 sirens played an ambulance siren. In the tourist hub of Waikiki, the sirens were barely audible, prompting officials to add more sirens and reposition ones already in place.
People need to step back from questioning who pushed the button and why and focus on military de-escalation, Scheuer said.
The false alarm triggered a broader discussion about national security at a time when North Korea has been flexing its muscles by launching test missiles and bragging about its nuclear capability. Its leader, Kim Jong Un, has also exchanged insults on Twitter with President Donald Trump about their arsenals.
The standoff has whipped up nuclear fears on Hawaii and led the islands to revive Cold War-era siren tests that drew international attention.
Rep. Tusi Gabbard, a Hawaii Democrat, said officials should be held accountable for the "epic failure of leadership" behind the warning. She said the nuclear threat underscored the need for Trump to meet with Kim to work out differences without preconditions.
"The people of Hawaii are paying the price now for decades of failed leadership in this country" by setting "unrealistic preconditions," she said. "The leaders of this country need to experience that same visceral understanding of how lives are at stake."© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
18 Comments
Login to comment
Black Sabbath
Yep. And Trumpty Dumpty was playing golf.
Which is probably a good thing.
Think. About. That.
nandakandamanda
"THERE IS NO THREAT" is almost equally false.
There is a standing threat, just no missiles today.
papigiulio
Maybe the error was a good thing. Now it will give "some" people some food for thought and plan on how to handle a real threat.
maybeperhapsyes
Black Sabbath
What does this have to do with Trump and whether he was playing golf or not?
First...the mistake was made by an official in Hawaii. You can hardly blame Trump for that. What...he's meant to know everything, everywhere, that's going on?
Second... The man is entitled to his down-time. Just like you and everyone else are.
Just another reason...any reason, to attack Trump eh?
zones2surf
Happen to be in Hawaii right now. Have a burner phone. Got the alert.
Some state employee screwed up. And ruined a beautiful aloha Saturday for us and everyone else in Hawaii.
And yet some hateful arsewipes can't help but throw shade at the President, etc. over a human mistake by a state employee in Hawaii.
Seriously, get a grip. We went through hell yesterday morning. It sucked. Had nothing to do with Trump. At all. And those that hate Trump just want to direct their hate at him.
Pathetic!!
maybeperhapsyes
Agreed. It must have been very frightening for a great many people.
Can't imagine how I would have reacted. One things for sure...questions need to be asked and answered about how this "mistake" can happen?
...and make sure it NEVER happens again.
goldorak
Blunder probably made KJU's day. He now knows that a/the us take him & NK's nuclear threat seriously, b/ us anti-ballistic missile system isn't infallible (human error is part of it) and c/ American ppl do get scared/panic etc if under threat (like everyone else) and aren't 'that' prepared.
Pretty good day at the office if you're KJU.
Thunderbird2
Black Sabbath's point seems to be that had Trump been doing something more important he would have seen the alert being reported and ordered a missile launch at NK... a view that I agree with. The world got lucky and we should be grateful Trump was playing golf.
smithinjapan
maybeperhapsyes: "What does this have to do with Trump and whether he was playing golf or not?"
Imagine if the man-child hadn't been, and had been watching TV and caught news of a missile alert (in Hawaii) before it was revealed to be false. He can't even react well to minor criticism, and often launches into Twitter tirades about false information he gets from Fox and Friends. How would the man with the launch codes react to this?
In any case, on another Trump-and-the-like front, Arpaio is saying that this launch is due to the same people who "made a false birth certificate for Obama".
Goodlucktoyou
imagine if trump got a false twitter and thought, "right, game on!".
lucabrasi
It certainly is intriguing that the people of Hawaii were informed of a presumed missile attack, but that the President himself was left out of the loop.
Almost as if somebody at a higher level is actually in control.
Perhaps the world can relax a little, despite appearances....
Aly Rustom
Oh I'd say you're way too late for that sister
TorafusuTorasan
I'm on a roll with getting my wacky comments deleted today, but. . . the name Kirstjen sounds suspiciously Nordic to my ears. Was she a Trump hire by any chance?
CrazyJoe
The more that tensions, ethnic divisions, and hatred are used by the POTUS, the more the chances for mistakes. We are living in terror because a madman is president. It will only get worse.
A serious event happens in Hawaii that scared a lot of Americans, and what does Trump do? He's on the golf course when it happens, and writes a Tweet soon after that does NOT even mention Hawaii, but includes the line "The Mainstream Media is crazed that We won the election!" Is this not a clear and indisputable example that Trump is NUTS? It's a year after the election, he's the President, there's a false nuclear attack warning in Hawaii, and THIS is what he has to say? My God, what is going to happen if there actually is a nuclear attack, or another 9/11?
Wakarimasen
Easy for me to say, but this seems ridiculous. does anyone SERIOUSLY believe that L'il Kim would just lob a nuke at Hawaii?
nandakandamanda
Luckily he was not sitting in front of that big red button...
maybeperhapsyes
Thunderbird 2
id hate to disagree but if you think the POTUS would launch a counter attack based on a text alert in Hawaii, you really don’t understand how it works.
There are numerous detection methods in place to verify an incoming attack.
Its not a case of “hand me the #%$€ football !!”
press
boom !
FizzBit
These two comments get the idiocracy award today. There were no missles, so there was no NORAD warning.