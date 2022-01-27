Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Moderna Omicron Vaccine
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18, 2020. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the pharmaceutical company announced it has begun testing an omicron-specific version of its COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults, the same week that competitor Pfizer began similar research with its reformulated shots. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
world

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

CAMBRIDGE, Mass

Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults.

The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping.

Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

