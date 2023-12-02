Modi scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests in Canada against India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
New Delhi has been long sensitive to Sikh protesters in Canada. In June, India criticized Canada for allowing a float in a parade depicting the 1984 assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, perceived to be glorification of violence by Sikh separatists.
"They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship," the Indian statement said.
Relations between India and Canada remain tense, and Ottawa this month paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India, just three months after the two nations said they aimed to seal an initial agreement this year. Modi, who held bilateral meetings with many world leaders during the G20 summit, did not hold one with Trudeau.
Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by two Sikh bodyguards after she allowed the storming of the holiest Sikh temple in northern India, aiming to flush out Sikh separatists who demanded an independent homeland to be known as Khalistan.
Canada has the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab in India, and the country has been the site of many protests that have irked India.
Canada will always defend "freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and peaceful protest," Trudeau said at a press conference in New Delhi.
"At the same time as we are always there to prevent violence, to push back against hatred," he said, adding that the actions of the few "do not represent the entire community or Canada."
Trudeau's departure from the G20 summit was delayed on Sunday by a technical problem with the Canadian delegation's aircraft, a statement from the prime minister's office said. The delegation will stay in India until alternate arrangements are made, it added.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
2020hindsights
Peaceful protests are allowed in Canada.
EvilBuddha
Peaceful protests are allowed in Canada.
They are allowed in India too.
The Sikhs protested peacefully in India for over a year to repeal the farm laws which Modi government introduced and finally had their way.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trudeau having to fly home coach?
Desert Tortoise
I understand the basic principle as a fundamental human right but really, shouldn't immigrants and their offspring leave their old grudges behind in their old countries when they immigrate to someplace like Canada or the US? You came to the US, Canada, Australia or wherever to get away from that situation. Now leave it. I know I don't want my own country getting dragged into that kind of dispute.
It is also noteworthy that someone like Mr. Modi just cannot stand it when a group publicly critizes his rule from someplace he, his party and his government, cannot seek revenge upon. His bulldozers don't reach Canada and that fact enrages him. Too bad.
EvilBuddha
Folks will soon come here to comment on things they don't have any idea about.
But the fact is that Canadian governments of both stripes and long avoided doing anything about the Khalistanis in order to pander to the Sikh votes.
Ajaib Singh Bagri, the terrorist responsible for Canada's worst terrorist attack, the 1985 Kanishka bombing, roams free. Ripudaman Singh Malik also used to till he was killed last year.
Khalistan is a pipedream, which these Canadian Sikhs who had migrated to Canada in the 1970s and 1980s at the height of the separatist movement, cling to.
It's a lost cause because the Indian Sikhs have already moved on from those heady days and now are more patriotic than the rest of the Indians.
And yes, Modi’s government could have ignored the Canadian Sikhs making fun of the assassination of Indira Gandhi since they are against the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty anyways.
But it is to their credit that they are bringing this issue up.
If India started eulogizing Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of JFK, then for sure there would be a flurry of protests from the US.
EvilBuddha
shouldn't immigrants and their offspring leave their old grudges behind in their old countries when they immigrate to someplace like Canada or the US? You came to the US, Canada, Australia or wherever to get away from that situation. Now leave it. I know I don't want my own country getting dragged into that kind of dispute.
Exactly.
But the minority of the Sikhs who migrated to Canada during the heady days of Punjab separatism can not get over it because for them, its a lost cause which they keep on clinging to.
And its made worse by the Canadian government who pander to the Sikh votes.
EvilBuddha
It is also noteworthy that someone like Mr. Modi just cannot stand it when a group publicly critizes his rule
The Canadian Sikhs are not just criticizing his rule but the control of India over Punjab. This when the majority of Indian Sikhs want nothing to do with the Khalistan pipedream.
Modi’s government has often treated Sikhs as a model minority. But yes, if their ideology is that of a Hindu nation it's difficult to build trust with any minority. It’s natural for the Indian Sikhs to ask that if India is a Hindu nation as per the BJP why was it wrong for them to dream of Khalistan many decades ago.
bass4funk
Modi used to be more humble and quiet, now he’s slowly getting a bit more pushy and demanding, not liking where this is going with this guy.