Moldovan breakaway region appeals to Russia as spat with pro-Western government worsens

Officials in Moldova’s Russia-backed breakaway region of Transnistria appealed to Moscow for protection Wednesday, as tensions escalate with the pro-Western government.
Moldova, a candidate to join the European Union, imposed new customs duties on Jan. 1, 2024 on imports to and exports from Transnistria, which borders Ukraine and isn't recognized by any U.N. member countries, including Russia, which maintains close ties to the region.
On Wednesday, members of the Transnistrian congress used a rare meeting in the regional capital, Tiraspol, to ask the Russian Duma to “implement measures for defending Transnistria amid increasing pressure from Moldova, given the fact that more than 220,000 Russian citizens reside in Transnistria."
A short war in the early 1990s led pro-Russia forces in Transnistria to declare a breakaway state. To this day, Russia stations about 1,500 troops in the region as so-called peacekeepers, who guard huge Soviet-era weapons and ammunition stockpiles.
Moldova is working to align its economic legislation with the EU as it pursues full membership in the 27-nation bloc. But the new customs duties leveled on Transnistria have angered officials there, who say the measures harm local residents and businesses.
In a declaration read out on Wednesday, officials in Tiraspol also appealed to the European Parliament to prevent what it described as pressure from Moldova from "violating the rights and freedoms” of local residents. They made similar appeals to the U.N. secretary-general, the European Parliament and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Before Wednesday’s meeting, tensions mounted after an opposition legislator in Tiraspol last week said the gathering could be used to announce a bid by Transnistria to join Russia.
A spokesperson for Moldova’s government dismissed those claims and labeled the meeting a “propaganda event,” adding that there was “no danger of escalation.”
Alexander Korshunov, chairman of the Transnistrian Supreme Council, said Wednesday that Moldova was “taking advantage of the geopolitical situation” and using the economy “as a tool of pressure and blackmail.”
He added: “Moldova’s policy and goals regarding Transnistria have remained unchanged over the past decades: to destroy our economic potential, create unbearable living conditions for our citizens … and achieve the dismantling of our statehood.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also commented on those annexation speculations on Wednesday.
“For several days now, people in Chisinau have been speculating and wondering what decisions this forum might make," she said. "Well, apparently, the same panic gripped NATO.”
In a 2006 referendum in Transnistria, more than 95% of voters backed the option of joining Russia, but the ballot wasn’t internationally recognized. The U.S. State Department at the time called it a “provocative referendum” that “cannot be taken seriously.”
Moldova was granted EU candidate status in 2022. It was further buoyed in December last year when Brussels said it would open accession negotiations, alongside neighboring Ukraine.
Transnistria, which has a population of about 470,000, is a thin strip of territory located between the eastern bank of the Dniester River and Moldova’s border with Ukraine. The unrecognized state, officially named the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, has its own currency and flag.
Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Moldova’s pro-Western leaders have routinely accused Moscow of conducting campaigns to try to destabilize the country, which was a Soviet republic until 1991.
Stephen McGrath reported from London. Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report from Tallinn, Estonia.
Thuban
In international law, there is something called "a duty to protect"
Russia, on moral grounds, can't just sit by and watch while an ethnic minority faces discrimination and human rights abuses.
The same justification was used by NATO to intervene in Yugoslavia which then lead to Kosovo breaking away from Serbia.
Looks like a complete mirror image of that happening again.
UChosePoorly
No worries. We have all been told many times by people on here that Russia won’t invade anyone else after Ukraine. I trust these anonymous, strangely Russia-friendly posters.
JJE
Transnistria will join the Russian Federation. A vote - like that mentioned in the article - clearly reflects the will of the people obviously.
2020hindsights
That was the same playbook Russia used in 2014 in the Donbas, and we know what happened there.
Strangerland
That's right, they need to get in on it, like they are trying with their attempted genocide of the Ukrainians.
2020hindsights
Thuban

True. Luckily, an ethnic minority doesn't face discrimination and human rights abuses.
2020hindsights
JJE
This is just more meddling by Russia:

UChosePoorly
JJE - so can any random region in Russia just vote to break away from the RF it is that only for other countries that Russia is trying to meddle in?
UChosePoorly
or is that*
PTownsend
Is Putin following the same path he took in Ukraine? Instead of the Wagner Group, this time which other little green men will Putin have provide arms to some angry residents and issue attack signals, then blame the 'west' for starting hostilities?
Leave sovereign states alone, let them sort out their own problems.
UChosePoorly
JJE and Thuban - what if there are Russians living in Miami or Brooklyn that wanted to join the Russian Federation because they say they are being mistreated. Or Sri Lanka. Then what? Right to Protect? Do you see how such as system could be exploited to favor the strong over the weak?
Thuban
Don't mistreat ethnic minorities and you won't have any problems.
Strangerland
Yes, this is why Russia is in such deep problems, for mistreating the Ukrainians. They've pushed all their citizens into poverty.
PTownsend
The Russian citizens living in the disputed area, could shift back to actual Russian territory, after all the Russian Federation is huge and has lots of room for them. The US has a large number of Canadian citizens residing in US states, However, I can't imagine the Canadian government threatening to attack the US for any reason. But then Canada is not a warmongering state like Russia. How many more Russians and members of formerr SSRs is Putin willing to have killed and made houseless in his territorial expansion quests. Will Putin have to pull his rebranded thug armies out of Africa and elsewhere if he starts another war. https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/12/russias-wagner-group-expands-into-africas-sahel-with-a-new-brand.html
UChosePoorly
Agreed. What should the rest of the world do if we determine that Russia is mistreating ethnic minorities?
JJE
I doubt you even know how many regions Russia has.
UChosePoorly
83 is probably a pretty close number in about 6 different classifications. So what?
UChosePoorly
Don’t avoid my question though.
Coulda been
@Thuban 7.12am
A la Chechnya?
UChosePoorly
And of course we aren’t counting the ones that are on Ukrainian territory because they aren’t internationally recognized.
JJE
The lands in question are traditionally and historically lands of Russia throughout the ages.
The people of Transnistria undoubtedly identify as such.