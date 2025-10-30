 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspects in the Louvre heist case arrested by French police
A security member walks at the Louvre Museum, after French police arrested suspects in the Louvre heist case, in Paris, France, October 26, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor Image: Reuters/Abdul Saboor
world

More Louvre heist suspects arrested, French media report

0 Comments
By Alessandro Parodi
PARIS

Police have made further arrests linked to the Louvre heist, in which jewels worth $102 million were stolen from the museum's Apollo gallery, home to the French Crown Jewels, French media reported on Thursday.

French radio station RTL said five new suspects had been arrested simultaneously in different parts of the capital on Wednesday evening, citing judiciary sources.

French TV station BFM had said earlier on Thursday that a man suspected of being present at the crime scene when the brazen daylight robbery took place had been detained.

The Paris prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request from comment.

The new arrests follow the detention over the weekend of two men suspected of breaking into the museum through an upstairs window and stealing the precious pieces. The pair had "partially admitted" their involvement in the heist under interrogation, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told a press conference on Wednesday.

The heist exposed security lapses at the world's most-visited museum and was seen by many as a cause for national humiliation.

Beccuau said on Wednesday she did not rule out the possibility of a larger group, including a person who could have ordered the theft and been the mastermind behind it.

The jewels remain missing.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo