Newsletter Signup Register / Login
"Within the framework of the evolution of the strategy of Daesh (IS), Africa is among the most targeted zones" whose vulnerabilities are "exploited by the terrorists", Nasser Bourita said Photo: AFP/File
world

More than 10,000 jihadists in Africa, U.S.-led coalition hears

0 Comments
By FADEL SENNA
SKHIRAT, Morocco

Africa is home to more than 10,000 jihadists from the Islamic State group and al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, Morocco's foreign minister told a meeting of the U.S.-led coalition Tuesday.

"Within the framework of the evolution of the strategy of Daesh (IS), Africa is among the most targeted zones" whose vulnerabilities are "exploited by the terrorists", Nasser Bourita said.

The minister called for cooperation between African countries and the global coalition to defeat IS, whose political representatives met on Tuesday in Skhirat near the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Excluding Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, the African continent suffers the most jihadist attacks and "the number of victims is greater than for Europe", Bourita said during a briefing with Brett McGurk, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for the coalition.

McGurk said the gathering allowed coalition members "to share information to enable a network to protect our homeland", prevent fighters from crossing borders and combat terrorism financing.

The U.S. envoy hailed the "very successful meeting" whose focus was "on trying to finish the job in Syria".

The coalition has put forward nearly $90 million for reconstruction programs in Syria and Iraq, he told a press briefing.

The regional meeting bringing together around 50 delegations, including 20 from the African continent, was the first of its kind, according to Morocco's foreign ministry.

"African countries have much to learn from the global coalition against Daesh, formed in 2014 around the United States to intervene in Iraq and Syria," Bourita said at the briefing.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

ALT

Making the Best of It: Creating Positive Outcomes from Negative Situations at School

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tashirojima (Cat Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Culture

Narita

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel