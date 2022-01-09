Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Saturday's marches eclipsed last month's protests, with four times the numbers turning out Photo: AFP
world

More than 100,000 march in France against COVID vaccine requirements

2 Comments
PARIS

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab.

The turnout was four times higher than the numbers who answered the December 18 call to protest, when 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates.

The protests oppose a planned law that will require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events.

On Thursday, France's lower house of parliament passed the controversial bill in a first reading. The government has said it expects the new requirements to be implemented by January 15, although lawmakers in the Senate could now delay the process.

Interior ministry officials said 105,200 people participated in Saturday's protests across France, 18,000 of them in the capital Paris, where police reported 10 arrests and three officers slightly injured.

Elsewhere there were 24 arrests and seven police officers lightly injured according to the ministry.

Among the larger demonstrations, around 6,000 demonstrators turned out in Toulon, while in Montpellier police used teargas during clashes with protesters.

France recorded 303,669 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid mounting pressure on hospitals.

The Paris protesters, many of them unmasked, braved the cold and rain brandishing placards emblazoned with the word "truth" and "No to vaccine passes".

Others took aim at Macron, using the same coarse language he employed in his attack on people holding out against vaccination earlier in the week.

Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against COVID-19 until they accept shots.

The earthy language and uncompromising approach provoked uproar in French media and from opponents.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good. May these protests continue to grow until the mandates and Macron are gone.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Yeah Macron really messed up with his “no science no data I just want to piss you off and make your life inconvenient” comments.

getting what he deserves for saying the truth out loud. It’s not about science and data and never has been. Politicians need to learn that they serve everyone not just their donor class.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It is about science and data, except the anti vaccers reject or invent their own.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog