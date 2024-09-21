 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Day of Sinaloa violence prompts fears of intra-cartel war after "El Mayo" arrest
Members of the Mexican Army respond at the scene of a damaged automobile after a confrontation between armed groups, in Culiacan, Mexico September 9, 2024. REUTERS/Jesus Bustamante/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jesus Bustamante
world

More than 100 killed or missing as cartel war rages in Mexico

0 Comments
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY

Some 53 people have been killed and 51 others are missing in Mexico's western Sinaloa state since rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel began clashing on Sept 9, local authorities said on Friday, with gruesome violence showing no signs of abating.

The trigger for the conflict between the two most powerful factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, a drug gang, dates back to July, when legendary trafficker and leader of one of those groupings, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, was arrested in the United States.

Zambada, 74, alleges that a senior member of the Los Chapitos, another faction of the cartel, kidnapped him and then flew him to the United States against his will.

Since fighting broke out on Sept 9, shootouts have disrupted daily life in the capital, Culiacan, where schools have had to close on some days while restaurants and shops shuttered early.

Sinaloa governor Rubén Rocha Moya on Friday said more than 40 people have been arrested in recent days, while more than 5,000 food packages have been handed out across Sinaloa.

Mexico's military, which has struggled to calm the violence, on Thursday arrested the alleged head of security for Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, the leader of Los Chapitos and son of jailed former Sinaloa kingpin, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Fernando Perez Medina, known as "El Piyi", was captured in Culiacan, according to a federal security source.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) said it was providing resources to local authorities to feed a tigress tied to a tree. Senior Sinaloan narcos often keep tigers as pet animals.

Profepa said in a statement that vets in Sinaloa had declined to assist due to security fears, and it had provided military officials with a "cage, a dart rifle and darts". But the violence had prevented the military from rescuing it.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said that the United States was partly responsible for the instability because they "carried out this operation", referencing the prior surrender talks between U.S. officials and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the trafficker who kidnapped Zambada.

U.S. officials have privately confirmed that they held talks with Guzman but U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar last month said that American officials were surprised to discover Zambada on U.S. soil.

Salazar added that no U.S. resources or personnel were involved in the July 25 kidnapping of Zambada.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Is There a Rice Shortage in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog