Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

More than 100 missing, feared dead after boat sinks in Nigeria

0 Comments
By SAM OLUKOYA
LAGOS, Nigeria

More than 100 people were missing and feared dead after a boat with more than 165 passengers, including women and children, broke up and sank as it was traveling in Nigeria’s northern Kebbi state, officials said Wednesday.

Twenty-two people had been rescued and five bodies recovered, including a baby less than a year old, Sani Dododo, chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press.

“We have two male and two female corpses, while the fifth is that of a baby that is less than one year old,” he said, adding that the mother of the infant had not been identified.

Eleven rescue boats and divers were searching for about 138 missing passengers as anxiety grew among relatives of those missing.

One passenger rescued from the boat, Shehu Bello, told AP that five children were with him when the boat sank and all of them were still missing, making him incredibly worried.

“Two of the children are mine, while the other three are the children of my brother,” he said.

Shehu said the boat broke apart suddenly and then started to sink.

It was unclear what caused the boat to break up as it was traveling on the Niger River from Nigeria’s Niger state to the town of Wara in Kebbi state.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, especially along the Niger River, due to overloading, poor conditions of the boats and collisions with debris under water.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog