Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indonesia Rohingya Refugees
Ethnic Rohingya people rest at a temporary shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province, Indonesia, Sunday, March 6, 2022. More than 100 hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)
world

More than 100 Rohingya land on beach in Indonesia's Aceh

0 Comments
By YAYAN ZAMZAMI
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia

More than 100 hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday after weeks at sea, officials said.

The group arrived on Jangka beach near Alue Buya Pasi, a fishing village in Bireuen district, early Sunday. The villagers who saw the 114 ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities, said Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community.

“They look very weak from hunger and dehydration after a long and severe voyage at sea,” said Yunus, adding it wasn’t clear where the group was traveling from or where it was headed because none of them could speak English or Malay.

The 58 men, 21 women and 35 children were given shelter and received help from villagers, police and military, while local authorities including the coronavirus task force were helping to process them, Yunus said.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

Groups of Rohingya have attempted to leave the crowded camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in hazardous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.

Muslim-dominated Malaysia has been a common destination for the boats, and traffickers have promised the refugees a better life there. But many Rohingya refugees who land in Malaysia face detention.

Although Indonesia is not a signatory to the United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention, the UNHCR said that a 2016 presidential regulation provides a national legal framework governing the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and to help them disembark.

These provisions have been implemented for years, most recently in December when 105 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the coast of Bireuen toward its neighboring Lhokseumawe, a coastal town in the North Aceh district.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog