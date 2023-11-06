Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Map of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, and its suburb Omdurman Photo: AFP
world

More than 20 killed in Sudan after shell hits market: NGO

0 Comments
WAD MADARI, Sudan

More than 20 people were killed Sunday after shells hit a market in a suburb of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a committee of pro-democracy lawyers said in a statement.

It was the latest bloodshed in the fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A statement from the committee for pro-democracy lawyers said the shells hit the market in Omdurman during an intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

"More than 20 civilians have been killed and others have been wounded," said the statement, which was sent to AFP. The committee keeps track of rights violations during the conflict and its civilian victims.

On Saturday, a medical source said shells that hit houses in Khartoum had killed 15 civilians.

Omdurman has repeatedly been the site of fierce battles between the two sides.

Though most of the fighting was previously contained to the capital and the western region of Darfur, it has also spread to areas south of Khartoum according to witnesses.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the Sudan conflict so far, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.

But aid groups and medics have repeatedly warned the real toll exceeds recorded figures, with many of those wounded and killed never reaching hospitals or morgues.

The war has caused an estimated 5.5 million people to flee, both within Sudan and across borders, according to the United Nations.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shimin no Mori (Country Forest)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Japanese Black Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Tenant Fees To Look Out For While Renting In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Roses: A History & Growing Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo