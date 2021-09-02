More than 30 California children still stuck in Afghanistan

More than 30 California children are stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left, according to school districts where the kids are enrolled.
Officials with three school districts — one in the San Diego area and two in Sacramento — said Wednesday that they have been in contact with the families who fear they have been forgotten by the U.S. government. The officials said that some of the children were born in the United States and are U.S. citizens.
Nearly all of the children returned to Afghanistan with one or both parents in the spring or early summer to visit relatives. The families traveled on their own to the country and were not part of any organized trips.
Many of the families arrived in the U.S. years ago after obtaining special immigrant visas granted to Afghans who had worked for the U.S. government or U.S. military over the past two decades.
Some of the families told school district officials that they had made attempts to get on planes at the airport in Kabul but were unable get through Taliban checkpoints or through the throngs of Afghans surrounding the airport over the past two weeks. The U.S. ended its evacuation efforts and withdrew its forces on Monday.
In Sacramento, the San Juan Union School District said it had identified 27 students from 19 families enrolled in the district who said they have been unable to get out of Afghanistan and return home.
“These numbers continue to change rapidly," Raj Rai, a district spokeswoman said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. “We believe that some of these families may be in transit out of Afghanistan, as we have not been able to reach many of them in the last few days."
Rai said the district was working with elected officials to help the families leave the country.
“San Juan Unified stands with our Afghan community and all those whose loved ones are currently in Afghanistan," she said. “We sincerely hope for their speedy and safe return back to the U.S. and back to our school communities."
The nearby Sacramento City Unified School District said an Afghan immigrant family with three children enrolled at Ethel I. Baker Elementary had contacted the district to ask for help in getting out of the country.
“The only word I can say is heartbreaking," said district spokeswoman Tara Gallegos.
In the Cajon Valley Union School District in a San Diego suburb with a large refugee population, eight families reached out to their children's schools before classes started Aug. 17 to report that they were having trouble leaving Afghanistan.
Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California worked with the district and U.S. government officials and seven of the families have since made it out of Afghanistan. Most are now back home in the city of El Cajon and some of the students returned to class on Monday.
But one family is still stuck in Afghanistan, said Cajon Valley Union School District spokesman Howard Shen.
District officials were in contact with family members, he said, and trying to help them get out.
Mr Kipling
They are all native Afghans living in the US. The chose to visit even after the pullout was announced to happen during their visit.
Asiaman7
The Californians. How are they going to get back? Perhaps take the A1 to Khan Watt, Watt down to Shash Darak, hang a left on Microrayan, swing that first exit on the roundabout, and boom — straight down Airport Road!
quercetum
And all the work dogs - the faithful smart German Shepherds - that had to be left behind, hope they treat you well.
finally rich
always spot on
https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/08/our-rulers-never-learn/
JeffLee
Biden announced the August 31 pullout back in April. News reports reported on the Taliban's quick progress throughout this summer. Whoever decided on these visits is responsible for putting their lives and those their children danger.
P. Smith
It is unfortunate that about 150 contract dogs for the military had to be left behind. No actual military dogs were left behind.
https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/afghanistan/2021/08/31/no-the-military-did-not-leave-its-working-dogs-behind-dod-says/
bass4funk
Yes and you saw how nearly impossible amid that chaos to get past the 3 point Taliban check parameter, every person that was a Green card holder or the ones that had special visas were attacked, documents taken and torn up and the ones with Americans passports didn’t want to take the chance of either getting killed or out in an hostage situation. They tried and were left behind. And it seems more and more like the State Department did (from the start) actually know how many Americans or Green card holders were in that country.
Blacklabel
This dude is actually trying to distinguish between “types”of dogs on a technicality just so that Joe Biden won’t be criticized on a Japan based website.
but then again the first poster did that too, these kids aren’t “really” Americans so it’s ok that Biden left them.
in other human affairs;
“Majority' of Afghans who worked for the US and applied for visas were likely left behind, State Department official says”
ulysses
It might not have been a smart decision to travel to Afghanistan in these conditions, but one cannot judge others’ attachment to the country they were born in.
I hope they are able to get back safely.
The dogs also need to be evacuated, the taliban are not known for their love of animals.
P. Smith
“Conservatives” suddenly caring about immigrants and contract workers. Obviously, it’s virtue signaling simply to denigrate a president they don’t like.
Once Tucker tells them to turn their faux outrage to other topics, these rabid hyper-partisans will be back to attacking immigrants and contract workers.
Anyone else want a warm dish of hypocrisy to go with your morning coffee?
P. Smith
Even conservatives icon Ann Coulter agrees with Biden:
Coulter on Tuesday shared a New York Times tweet that quoted Biden as saying he would not continue a "forever war."
Coulter wrote: "Thank you, President Biden, for keeping a promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got to office."
She said in another tweet that "Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it."
She also shared some old tweets of Trump's during his presidency in which he said the US should bring its troops home. "Here are a few of Trump's wuss, B.S. - I mean 'masterful' - tweets," she said.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/ann-coulter-sided-biden-afghanistan-114148250.html
You’ll just toss her under the bus despite having held her up as a model conservative in the past.