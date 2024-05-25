 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
View of the damage after a landslide in Maip Mulitaka
View of the damage after a landslide in Maip Mulitaka, Enga province, Papua New Guinea, Image: Emmanuel Eralia via REUTERS
world

More than 300 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide, local media report

0 Comments
SYDNEY

More than 300 people and over 1,100 houses were buried by a massive landslide that levelled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea, local media reported on Saturday.

Hundreds are feared dead in the landslide that hit Kaokalam village in Enga Province, about 600 km northwest of capital Port Moresby, around 3 a.m. on Friday.

The landslide in the Pacific nation north of Australia buried more than 300 people and 1,182 houses, the Papua New Guinea Post Courier said, citing comments from a member of the country's parliament, Aimos Akem. Akem did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment via social media.

More than six villages had been impacted by the landslide in the province's Mulitaka region, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on Saturday.

"Australia’s High Commission in Port Moresby is in close contact with PNG authorities for further assessments on the extent of the damage and casualties," a DFAT spokesperson said in a statement.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp reported on Saturday that four bodies had been retrieved from the area after emergency teams reached the sparsely populated area, where the death toll is expected to rise.

The landslide has blocked highway access, making helicopters the only way to reach the area, the broadcaster reported.

Social media footage posted by villager Ninga Role showed people clambering over rocks, uprooted trees and mounds of dirt searching for survivors. Women could be heard weeping in the background.

Prime Minister James Marape has said disaster officials, the Defense Force and the Department of Works and Highways were assisting with relief and recovery efforts.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo