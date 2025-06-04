 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Fleeing Sudanese seek refuge in Chad
FILE PHOTO: A Sudanese woman, who fled the conflict in Geneina in Sudan's Darfur region, talks to her relative through a fence next to makeshift shelters, in Adre, Chad August 5, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo Image: Reuters/ZOHRA BENSEMRA
world

More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan civil war, U.N. says

1 Comment
By Emma Farge
GENEVA

The number of people who have fled Sudan since the beginning of its civil war in 2023 has surpassed four million, U.N. refugee agency officials said on Tuesday, adding that many survivors faced inadequate shelter due to funding shortages.

"Now in its third year, the 4 million people is a devastating milestone in what is the world's most damaging displacement crisis at the moment," U.N. refugee agency spokesperson Eujin Byun told a Geneva press briefing.

"If the conflict continues in Sudan, thousands more people, we expect thousands more people will continue to flee, putting regional and global stability at stake," she said.

Sudan, which erupted in violence in April 2023, shares borders with seven countries: Chad, South Sudan, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Libya.

More than 800,000 of the refugees have arrived in Chad, where their shelter conditions are dire due to funding shortages, with only 14% of funding appeals met, UNHCR's Dossou Patrice Ahouansou told the same briefing.

"This is an unprecedented crisis that we are facing. This is a crisis of humanity. This is a crisis of ... protection based on the violence that refugees are reporting," he said.

Many of those fleeing reported surviving terror and violence, he added, describing meeting a seven-year-old girl in Chad who was hurt in an attack on her home in Sudan's Zamzam displacement camp that killed her father and two brothers and had to have her leg amputated during her escape. Her mother had been killed in an earlier attack, he said.

Other refugees told stories of armed groups taking their horses and donkeys and forcing adults to draw their own family members by cart as they fled, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

So less than from Putin's war of aggression. Interesting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog